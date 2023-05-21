Winning the Women’s Football gold medal at the 32nd SEA Games has given Vietnam head coach Mai Duc Chung confidence ahead of the second qualifying round of the Olympic Games 2024.

Vietnam made it their fourth successive Women’s Football gold medal at the SEA Games 2023 when they beat Myanmar 2-0 in the final in Phnom Penh.

The win also gave Vietnam the bragging rights of having won the SEA Games Women’s Football gold medal a total of eight times as compared to Thailand’s five.

“With faith, teamwork and motivation from winning the gold medal at the SEA Games, we will try to get the best result (in the qualification for the Olympic Games 2024),” said Duc Chung.

Following the official draw this week, Vietnam have been placed in Group C against Japan, Uzbekistan and India.

Group A has Australia, Philippines, Chinese Taipei and Iran while Group B has South Korea, China, Thailand and DPR Korea.

“We expect the opponents in the second qualifying round to be really strong,” he added.

#AFF

#VFF

