Oracle Red Bull Racing to partner with premium sportswear brand Castore
At Oracle Red Bull Racing, pushing the boundaries is built into our DNA. However, when it comes to battling for grand prix glory in some of the most extreme conditions in sport, there’s one area where we refuse to get out of our comfort zone – Team apparel.
That’s why we’re delighted to announce that from 2023 onwards, Oracle Red Bull Racing will be taking its Team wear to the next level of performance with Castore. The premium sportswear brand will not only supply the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team personnel in 2023, but with the partnership stretching to retail, fans too will be able to purchase the same high-performance sportswear as used by the trackside team.
Based in Manchester, UK, and boasting a roster of top sports teams in Premier league and European football, international cricket, tennis and rugby, Castore is driven by the same desire for maximum performance as Oracle Red Bull Racing.
Seeking the same seemingly marginal but crucial performance gains as the Team on track, the sportswear brand utilises advanced engineering, expertise in sports science, unique technical fabrics and rigorous testing to deliver products capable of optimising athletic performance in any conditions.
Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “Formula 1 is a tremendously demanding environment. In 2023 we’ll race in 24 different locations around the world, in conditions that range from freezing cold to soaring heat and energy-sapping humidity. Our Team members have to be equipped to perform no matter what they encounter and sportswear optimised for functionality and comfort is a crucial component in achieving the level needed to win. Consequently, I’m excited that we are partnering with Castore as their expertise in sports science, materials and engineering will help us to meet that goal. I’m also really pleased that we’ll be able to bring that level of performance to fans.”
Tom Beahon, Co-Founder, Castore said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing, one of the most iconic F1 teams of modern times. Not only are they an impressive brand but we share the mindset of relentlessly pursuing ways to optimize performance, encapsulated by Castore’s motto ‘Better Never Stops’. The partnership further strengthens Castore’s presence in Formula 1, and we are thrilled to continue this journey with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team and their hugely passionate fanbase.”
Castore will supply the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team with apparel from the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season. Castore branding will feature on team apparel and on the race suits of Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 drivers, current World Champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez. Additionally, the Castore x Oracle Red Bull Racing collections will be available to purchase on Redbullshop, Castore.com as well as trackside retail.