That’s why we’re delighted to announce that from 2023 onwards, Oracle Red Bull Racing will be taking its Team wear to the next level of performance with Castore. The premium sportswear brand will not only supply the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team personnel in 2023, but with the partnership stretching to retail, fans too will be able to purchase the same high-performance sportswear as used by the trackside team.

Based in Manchester, UK, and boasting a roster of top sports teams in Premier league and European football, international cricket, tennis and rugby, Castore is driven by the same desire for maximum performance as Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Seeking the same seemingly marginal but crucial performance gains as the Team on track, the sportswear brand utilises advanced engineering, expertise in sports science, unique technical fabrics and rigorous testing to deliver products capable of optimising athletic performance in any conditions.