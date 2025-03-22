The likes of Mondo Duplantis, Grant Holloway and Jakob Ingebrigtsen added to their ever-growing medal collection on Saturday (22) at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25.

Duplantis picked up his third world indoor pole vault title, doing so with a winning vault of 6.15m. Holloway also claimed his third world indoor crown, winning the 60m hurdles in 7.42. Ingebrigtsen’s 1500m triumph marked his first world indoor title, adding to the numerous global golds he has earned outdoors.

Ethiopia’s 3000m winner Freweyni Hailu and 60m champion Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland collected their second world indoor crowns, adding to the ones they won in 2024 and 2022 respectively.

Some new faces also emerged, though, as the likes of triple jump champion Leyanis Perez Hernandez, pole vault winner Marie-Julie Bonnin and 400m champions Amber Anning and Chris Bailey earned their first individual major international gold medals on a day where nine titles were decided.

