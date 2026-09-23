The crowns went to two Dutch-Brazilian duos in Utrecht.

Raïsa Schoon-Ana Patrícia and Stefan Boermans-George Wanderley claimed the titles in the second edition of The Ultimate Mashup, earning the honour of being crowned the Queens and Kings of Utrecht.

The first places in the finals were awarded during Semi-finals A and B yesterday, before the remaining three tickets were contested in Semi-final C.

Golden partnership of Schoon and Ana Patrícia

In the women’s competition, Katja Stam-Leona Kerner, Floor Hogenhout-Nigella Negenman and Sofia Bisgaard-Sunniva Helland-Hansen joined Raïsa Schoon-Ana Patrícia and Gerda Grudzinskaite-Olivia MacDonald in the final.

With the line-up complete, the battle for the crown could begin.

Lithuania’s Grudzinskaite and New Zealand’s MacDonald were eliminated after the opening fifteen minutes.

Following a thrilling second round, reigning Mashup champion Stam was also forced to bow out.

Together with her Swiss partner Kerner, she narrowly finished fourth and was unable to defend her title.

The decisive round lasts fifteen minutes but can finish earlier if one duo reaches fifteen points.

That is exactly what happened: reigning European champion Schoon and reigning Olympic champion Ana Patrícia proved to be a golden combination as they raced to fifteen points and claimed the title.

The Scandinavian duo of Bisgaard and Helland-Hansen finished second, while wildcard winners Hogenhout and Negenman secured an impressive third place.

Boermans and Wanderley triumph after thrilling finale

In the men’s competition, Teo Rotar-Mārtiņš Pļaviņš, Christian Sørum-Timo Hammarberg and Matthew Immers-Jonatan Hellvig advanced through Semi-final C to join Stefan Boermans-George Wanderley and Jacob Hölting Nilsson-Tim Berger in the final.

The Norwegian-Austrian duo of Sørum and Hammarberg finished fifth.

The remaining four teams then produced a breathtaking second round, at the end of which Swedish European champion Hölting Nilsson and his Austrian partner Berger were eliminated.

In the decisive round, Boermans and Brazil’s George Wanderley launched their race to fifteen points.

They led for much of the round, but Immers and Hellvig mounted a superb comeback.

The pair drew level in the final seconds, but Boermans and Wanderley had recorded the longer scoring streak on the King’s Side and were therefore crowned champions.

France’s Rotar and Latvia’s Pļaviņš completed the podium in third place.

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