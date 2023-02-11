Andreas Seewald started in the overall leader’s jersey but could not repeat his performance from the day before. Georg Egger, winner of the Mediterranean Epic 2022, proved to be the strongest of the day and rode alone to victory, which also earned him the overall leader’s jersey. It was a perfect day for Speed Company Racing, with Lukas Baum taking second place and moving up to second overall.

In the women’s race, German rider Luisa Daubermann was the surprise of the first time trial of the race. She was able to keep a steady pace without faltering or having any technical problems and eventually won her second stage in two days, extending her overall lead over Swiss Janina Wust by 6:38. In fact, the stage podium was the same as yesterday, with Canadian Emilly Johnston in 3rd place.

STAGE 2 – MEN STAGE 2 – WOMEN 1. GEORG EGGER (GER) 03:24:14 1. LUISA DAUBERMANN (GER) 04:06:16 2. LUKAS BAUM (GER) 03:25:30 2. JANINA ANGELA WUST (SUI) 04:12:54 3. SASCHA WEBER (GER) 03:25:30 3. EMILLY JOHNSTON (CAN) 04:15:04

