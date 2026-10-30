The state-level competitions of Piala Cahya Mata 2026 have concluded, with eight teams from across Malaysia advancing to the next stage of the nationwide amateur football tournament.

Each of the eight state champions has secured RM20,000 in prize money and will now compete for a place in the Grand Final stage in Kuching, where the tournament’s top prize of RM100,000 awaits the champion.

The eight state champions are RDPJ FC from Sarawak, AR Gang from Sabah, Cheng City FC from Melaka, Bomba N. SEMBILAN from Negeri Sembilan, MPAJ FC from Selangor (Zon Lembah Klang), Jendarata FC from Perak, TwentyFour FC from Pahang, and The Bangsal Kopi from Kelantan.

Players battle for possession during the state-level competition of Piala Cahya Mata 2026, which has concluded with eight teams emerging as state champions and advancing to the next stage.

The next stage will see the eight teams divided into two groups of four, with the competition taking place in Negeri Sembilan from 5 to 7 November 2026. The top two teams from each group will progress, leaving four teams to advance to the Semi Final and Grand Final in Kuching.

Cahya Mata Group Managing Director, YBhg. Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman B Abdul Taib said “We congratulate all eight state champions on their achievement and look forward to seeing them compete in the next stage in Kuching. Piala Cahya Mata is more than a football tournament; it brings communities together, promotes an active and

healthy lifestyle, and creates opportunities for Malaysians to participate in sport.”

The four teams that qualify to the next stage will proceed to Kuching in mid-November, where they will face off in the semi-finals. The two winners will then advance to the championship final, with the tournament champion taking home the RM100,000 grand prize.

Organised by Cahya Mata, Piala Cahya Mata 2026 brought together 256 amateur teams and approximately 6,400 players across eight states. Reinforcing its commitment to clean and healthy sports, the organiser also conducted a total of 1,387 drug tests in collaboration with relevant agencies, with all tests returning negative to date.

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