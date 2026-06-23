Switzerland’s Eric Monnin and his Swiss Match Race Team of Ute Wagner Monnin and Marc Monnin claimed victory at the fifteenth edition of the OM International Ledro Match Race, Stage 7 of the 2026 World Match Racing Tour (Grade 2 event) and the only Italian event on this years tour calendar, organized by the Associazione Vela Lago di Ledro using its fleet of J/22s. Monnin defeated Frenchman Ange Delerce 2-0 in the final.

As expected, the final featured the two standout performers of the Round Robin, both of whom finished the opening stage with an overall win-loss record of 9-2. Yet the outcome was far from a foregone conclusion.

While Monnin advanced to the final by defeating Dutch sailor Lennard Bal 2-0 in the semifinals, Delerce was pushed to the limit by Riccardo Sepe, who led the deciding match until the beginning of the final downwind leg. Then, following an unsuccessful gybe, Sepe representing Circolo 3V was forced to concede the decisive point and, with it, a place in the final to the Frenchman.

As for the final itself, it proved to be a one-sided affair dominated by Monnin’s crew winning both matches against Delerce. Riccardo Sepe secured third place after defeating Bal in the opening match of the petit final, then recovering from the equalizer to win the deciding race.

“It has been a demanding event.” commented Monnin after thier win.

“Lake Ledro is a wonderful venue, but tactically very challenging, especially with the unstable breezes we experienced over the last few days. We faced well-prepared teams and there were no easy results. Once we got through the Round Robin, our strength was maintaining a high level of concentration and winning every match in the knockout stage. This is an important result both for team morale and for the remainder of the season.”

“The Ledro event once again confirms itself as a benchmark for international match racing” added Domenico Foschini, Italian Sailing Federation Board Member responsible for Match Racing.

“This year, the regatta featured another highly competitive field, including our representative Riccardo Sepe, who secured an excellent podium finish against some of the world’s leading match race specialists. Despite the organizational complexity of such an event, its success was ensured by the synergy between the organizers and the expertise of the Race Committee and umpires on the water, whose work is every bit as valuable as that of the many volunteers involved in the Organizing Committee.

This is why, as the Italian Sailing Federation, we continue to support the Associazione Vela Lago di Ledro in carrying forward this important tradition, made possible by the quality of the venue and its facilities. We are also planning to organize a dedicated FIV Match Racing training program for young sailors later this season.”

During the prize-giving ceremony, attended by club president Gaspare Inglese, Deputy Mayor of Ledro Luca Zendri, XIV FIV Zone President Giampaolo Montagni, and Cassa Rurale di Ledro Vice President Anna Gnuffi, Eric Monnin’s team was presented with the stunning new trophy specially created for the OM International Ledro Match Race.

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