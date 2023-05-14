Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) has won Stage 9 of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the 35km long Savignano sul Rubicone-Cesena (Technogym Village) Tudor ITT. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) finished second and third respectively.
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) is the new Maglia Rosa.
STAGE RESULTS
1 – Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) – 35 km in 41’24″, average speed 50.725 km/h
2 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 1″
3 – Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) at 2″.
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 – Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) 2 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 45″ 3 – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) at 47″
THE OFFICIAL JERSEYSThe leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are designed by CASTELLI and produced with SITIP recycled fabrics.
- Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
- Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Agenzia ICE with the brand Madeinitaly.gov.it – Jon
athan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)
- Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team)
- Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner and new Maglia Rosa Remco Evenepoel said: “I don’t think I paced it very well. I started too fast and my second part wasn’t that great. I found some better legs in the technical part because I could recover a bit. I wasn’t feeling too well in the second part with the head wind. It’s another stage win but it wasn’t my best time trial. To go to the mountains with the advantage I have now is pretty good but Ineos for sure will have some plans to attack me. But we have a strong team and a lot of confidence. Tomorrow I will have to recover well because my last two stages weren’t my best days. Firstly I want to enjoy this victory.” – www.giroditalia.it