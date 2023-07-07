What to look out for in Imola



As the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship arrives at the historic Imola circuit, anticipation is building for a thrilling weekend of racing.

Alvaro Bautista (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati), currently leading the Championship standings, will be eager to make his mark at Imola, Ducati’s home round. With solid past results at this circuit, including a third-place finish in the Tissot Superpole Race and a second-place finish in Race 1 in 2019, Bautista knows what it takes to excel on this demanding track as he looks to add valuable points to his championship campaign and claim his first victory at the historic circuit.

Meanwhile, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) is on the verge of a significant milestone as he stands at 99 podium finishes. Imola presents a golden opportunity for him to reach the impressive milestone of 100 podiums. Despite it being his first time racing at Imola with Yamaha, Razgatlioglu will be pushing hard to achieve this feat and continue his strong form at Imola.

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) will be aiming to climb up the championship standings. Imola has been a happy hunting ground for Rea in the past, with his exceptional record at this circuit including 9 victories (among them the last four WorldSBK races at Imola). As he looks to close the gap in the championship race, Rea will spare no effort in his pursuit of success.

Another rider to watch out for is Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team), who recently celebrated his first podium finish at Donington Park. Competing on home soil, the Italian rider will strive to build on his recent success and deliver a strong performance at Imola.

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK), currently holding third position in the championship standings, faces a unique challenge as he takes on Imola for the first time with a Superbike. The Yamaha rider will be eager to adapt quickly to the demanding circuit and maintain his strong position in the championship battle.

The ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team will aim to carry forward their momentum after Scott Redding‘s solid fourth-place finish in Race 2 at Donington Park. There’s a question mark over Redding’s teammate for the round, as Tom Sykes will be out injured after his Race 2 crash at Donington Park, whilst Michael van der Mark hopes to come back, but will only do so if he’s feeling fit enough. – www.worldsbk.com