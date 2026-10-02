Jack Robinson pulling into a thick one at Teahupo’o, while shooting for the Apple Vision Pro “World of Red Bull Big Wave Surfing” on August 5, 2024 // Tim McKenna / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull athletes Italo Ferreira (Brazil), Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca (Brazil) and Molly Picklum (Australia) are among nine surfers filmed at Teahupo’o, Tahiti, for World of Red Bull – BIG WAVE SURFING, a new immersive production captured from positions normally accessible only to surfers and crews on the water.

Filmed specifically for Apple Vision Pro, the production uses Apple Immersive Video, combining stereoscopic 3D imagery recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio. Rather than presenting the action within the frame of a conventional television or cinema screen, the format surrounds the viewer’s field of vision, adding spatial depth and scale to the scene.

The production required several weeks of testing, engineering, and waiting for the right ocean conditions, with cameras positioned from the boat and channel as well as inside the breaking wave itself.

World of Red Bull – BIG WAVE SURFING will be available through the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro from 2 October at 3:00 AM CEST (1 October 2026 at 6 PM PT).

Context

World of Red Bull – BIG WAVE SURFING was filmed at Teahupo’o with Brazilian Olympic gold medallist and 2019 world champion Italo Ferreira, Australian 2025 WSL World Champion Molly Picklum, Tahitian Championship Tour veteran and Teahupo’o specialist Michel Bourez, and seven other surfers.

The production forms part of a wider Emmy Award-winning collaboration between Apple and Red Bull, and was built around a central technical challenge: how to position an immersive camera close enough to Teahupo’o’s breaking wave to communicate its scale and movement while maintaining the stability and image clarity required for immersive viewing.

Unlike conventional surf cinematography, where cameras can observe the action from shore, the channel, or a distant boat, the immersive format required the production team to consider the camera as the eventual position of the viewer.

Key Facts

Production : World of Red Bull – BIG WAVE SURFING

: World of Red Bull – BIG WAVE SURFING Format : Apple Immersive Video

: Apple Immersive Video Capture : 3D imagery recorded in 8K, 180-degree field of view, Spatial Audio

: 3D imagery recorded in 8K, 180-degree field of view, Spatial Audio Playback : Apple Vision Pro through the Apple TV app

: Apple Vision Pro through the Apple TV app Surfers Filmed : 9

: 9 Location : Teahupo’o, Tahiti, French Polynesia

: Teahupo’o, Tahiti, French Polynesia Camera Positions : Boat, channel, and inside the barrel

: Boat, channel, and inside the barrel Camera Development : Research, testing, and engineering involving Salt + Air Studios, Apple, and Red Bull

: Research, testing, and engineering involving Salt + Air Studios, Apple, and Red Bull Key Technical Challenges : Stabilisation, water spray, camera placement, and ocean conditions

: Stabilisation, water spray, camera placement, and ocean conditions Production Period : Several weeks on the water

: Several weeks on the water Release Date : 2 October 2026

: 2 October 2026 Release Time: 3:00 AM CEST

The Technology

Apple Vision Pro is a spatial computer that blends digital content and apps into your physical space. For the filmmakers, that meant the position and movement of the camera would ultimately become the position and movement experienced by the viewer.

Salt + Air Studios, led by owner and ocean cinematographer Mike Prickett, worked with Apple and Red Bull on the research, testing and engineering needed to adapt the camera system to Teahupo’o.

A significant part of the development centred on stabilisation. Footage filmed from a moving boat needed to remain sufficiently steady for immersive playback, where unwanted camera movement is more noticeable because it translates directly into the viewing experience. A stabilised gimbal system was therefore used to create the sensation of sitting in the channel without transferring the boat’s movement to the viewer.

Water spray created a separate challenge. Unlike conventional footage, where an affected shot can sometimes still be usable, water landing on the immersive camera lens could compromise a much larger part of the viewer’s field of vision. Camera crews therefore had to calculate their position around the breaking wave to remain close to the action while keeping the lens clear.

The team also developed methods for capturing slow-motion sequences that could be played back through Vision Pro. The research and development process combined the requirements of high-resolution stereoscopic capture with a camera system capable of operating in salt water, breaking surf, and rapidly changing conditions.

How the Immersive Footage Was Captured

Camera positioning: Cameras were placed on the boat, in the channel, and inside the breaking wave, putting them closer to the athletes than many conventional surf-camera positions. 3D 8K capture: Stereoscopic imagery recorded in 8K provides depth between the surfers, the wave, and the surrounding environment when viewed through Apple Vision Pro. 180-degree field of view: The expanded field of view captures substantially more of the surrounding environment than a conventional screen frame, making the camera’s physical location a central part of each shot. Stabilisation: A stabilised camera system was used on the boat to limit unwanted motion in footage that would later become the viewer’s point of view. Water management: Camera positioning was planned around spray and breaking waves because water on the lens could affect the immersive image. Slow-motion development: The production team developed slow-motion sequences for playback through Vision Pro as part of the project’s research and testing. Spatial Audio: Directional sound accompanies the stereoscopic imagery, locating elements of the ocean environment around the viewer.

User Experience

For the viewer, the technology changes not only the scale of the image but the position from which surfing is observed.

Instead of watching Teahupo’o through the fixed rectangular frame of conventional broadcast footage, viewers experience the scene from the camera’s position on the water. Scenes filmed from the channel therefore gives the perspective of sitting close to the breaking wave, while sequences captured inside the barrel provide a viewpoint normally available only to surfers and specialist camera crews.

The 3D imagery establishes spatial relationships between the viewer, athlete and wave, while Spatial Audio positions the sound of the surrounding environment accordingly. Together, these elements are intended to give viewers a clearer impression of the wave’s scale, speed and proximity.

That perspective also provides additional context for the athletes’ performance. Movements that can appear compressed when filmed from a distance can instead be viewed in relation to the size and movement of the wave, bringing the positioning, timing and rapid decision-making required at Teahupo’o into closer view.

Athlete and Production Team Quotes

Italo Ferreira – Brazilian surfer, Olympic gold medallist and 2019 world champion: “When you consider how many people dream of visiting the beach and simply dipping their toes in the ocean, the idea of surfing a barrel at Teahupo’o is truly immense. Technology can help give these people a sense of what that feeling is like, it is a truly memorable experience.”

Mike Prickett – Owner, Salt + Air Studios: “We put cameras in places only surfers ever get to see. This is as real as it gets. Filming in Apple Immersive really pushed us as filmmakers. The swell, wind, and weather all had to cooperate, and we needed the athletes and cameras in the right place when that opportunity came. Any little shake and you lose the viewer. We had to put ourselves in the right spot even if it meant getting swallowed [by the wave], because one drop on the lens ruins the shot.”

Inside the Film

World of Red Bull – BIG WAVE SURFING was filmed with nine surfers in Teahupo’o’s line-up:

Michel Bourez – Tahitian Championship Tour veteran and Teahupo’o local specialist Molly Picklum – Australian surfer and 2025 WSL World Champion Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca – Brazilian big-wave specialist and multiple-time Nazaré Big Wave Challenge winner Ítalo Ferreira – Brazilian surfer, 2019 world champion and Olympic gold medallist João Chianca – Brazilian Championship Tour surfer from Saquarema Jack Robinson – Australian Championship Tour surfer and Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallist at Teahupo’o Aelan Vaast – Tahitian surfer and sister of 2024 Olympic gold medallist Kauli Vaast Matahi Drollet – Tahitian Teahupo’o local and free surfer Eimeo Czermak – Tahitian Teahupo’o local and WSL competitor

The crew spent several weeks on the water waiting for swell, wind and light to align. Even with the athletes, camera system and production teams in place, filming remained dependent on the conditions Teahupo’o provided.

That made preparation particularly important. Testing and engineering were completed in advance so the athletes, water crews and cameras could move into position when a suitable filming window arrived.

Availability

World of Red Bull – BIG WAVE SURFING will be available on Apple Vision Pro through the Apple TV app from 1 October 2026 at 6 p.m. PT, as part of Apple Immersive Video.

Apple Vision Pro is currently available in Australia, Canada, mainland China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the UAE, the UK and the US.

Why It Matters

The project demonstrates how immersive video changes the way action sports can be filmed. Instead of relying primarily on camera positions that observe an athlete from outside the immediate environment, immersive production requires the camera to occupy a position intended to become the viewer’s own perspective.

That changes both the technical demands of production and the information available to the audience. At Teahupo’o, proximity and spatial depth provide additional context for the scale of the wave and the speed at which surfers must read changing conditions and make decisions.

The same approach could give audiences different perspectives on sports where scale, movement, and an athlete’s relationship with the surrounding environment are difficult to communicate through a conventional screen.

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