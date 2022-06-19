The College of Asian Scholars made it a hat trick of titles in the Thai Women’s League when they romped to their third crown in three editions of the Thai women’s top flight.

Their triumphant 5-0 victory over BRU Burirat Academy yesterday sealed their 2022 title to add to those they won in 2019 and 2021.

What made the win this year even more impressive was the fact that the College of Asian Scholars did not drop even a single point in the 14 matches played when they completed the season with the full 42 points.

In the meantime, MH Nakhonsi FC took the runners-up spot with 31 points while Chonburi FC finished third with 26 points.

In their final games of the season, MH Nakhonsi FC edged Khonkaen Sports School 2-1 while Chonburi blasted Kasem Bundit University FC 4-1.

