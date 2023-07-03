The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have extended their partnership with Malaysia Aviation Group Berhad (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB).

The third renewal extension agreement will be for three years – from January 2024 to December 2026.

The agreement was signed by FAM General Secretary, Noor Azman Rahman and MAG Group Chief Marketing Officer, Lau Yin May.

It was witnessed by FAM President, Datuk Haji Hamidin Haji Mohd Amin and MAG Chief Executive Officer (Airline), Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi.

“Representing the FAM Executive Committee as well as the entire FAM workforce, we are very pleased with the extension of this cooperation with MAG which showed their continued trust in the Harimau Malaya brand,” said Hamidin.

Meanwhile, Datuk Kapten Izham Ismail, Managing Director of MAG Group also shared his excitement over the extension of cooperation with FAM through a media clip.

“We are very pleased that FAM continue to trust Malaysia Airlines as the official airline of the national football squad when competing on the international stage,” he added.

#AFF

#FAM

