The Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) have signed with ACLEDA Bank Plc as a major sponsor.

The signing ceremony at ACLEDA Bank headquarters in Phnom Penh was attended by General Sao Sokha, President of the FFC and In Channy, President and Group Managing Director of the ACLEDA Bank Plc.

“The added financial support from ACLEDA Bank Plc for the FFC is an act of faith in government policies, in peace and in social progress. I would like to invite all our fans to keep on supporting ACLEDA bank,” Gen Sokha said.

Added Channy: “under the direction of Gen Sao Sokha, Cambodian football will advance and gain more international renown.

“ACLEDA Bank Plc is honoured and proud to partner with FFC and support the development of talented Cambodian footballers so they can reach the next level.”

