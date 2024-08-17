The Indonesian Futsal Federation (FFI) have officially appointed Hector Souto as the new head coach of the Indonesian Futsal national team.The Spaniard replaced the vacant position by Marcos Sorato from Brazil, who left the squad at the end of last month.The 42-year-old Souto is no stranger to Indonesian Futsal as he was the former head coach of Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) champions Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS).With BTS, he won the PFL crown twice and led them to the AFF Futsal Cup 2022 triumph. #AFF

