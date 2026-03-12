China will host the FIA Awards for the first time on 12 December

Iconic location on the Shanghai Bund

Theme of ‘Harmony in Motion’ unveiled

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, is delighted to confirm that the 2026 edition of the FIA Awards will take place in Shanghai, China, on Saturday 12 December. Ahead of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, the FIA has unveiled the striking visual identity and theme of ‘Harmony in Motion’ as preparations for the glittering end-of-year gala begin.

With the stars of the FIA Formula One World Championship ready to take to the track at the Shanghai International Circuit for the second race of the 2026 season, this announcement ensures that the standout performers at the end of the campaign will return to Shanghai to be celebrated alongside fellow World Champions and stars from across the sport.



This year’s theme – Harmony in Motion – is rooted in Chinese tradition and culture, encapsulating the balance of power and control needed to find success on the track or rally stage. Throughout 2026, we will be reminded time and again of Harmony in Motion as we follow the twists and turns of campaigns across the FIA’s six World Championships:

The FIA Formula One World Championship

The FIA World Endurance Championship

The FIA World Rally Championship

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

The FIA World Rally-Raid Championship

The FIA Karting World Championships

The top finishers from these categories will receive their trophies at the FIA Awards, where they will be joined by racing and rally legends, outstanding officials and representatives from across the world of motor sport.



China has rapidly grown into a powerhouse of international competition, with this weekend’s FIA Formula 1 Grand Prix joined on the calendar by numerous headline FIA events. Two race weekends in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Sanya and Shanghai, a hugely popular round of the FIA EcoRally Cup, two rounds of the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour in Chengdu and Zhouzhou and of course the iconic Macau Grand Prix, which this year will reach its 73rd edition, all make for a clear demonstration of the importance of the country and the wider region for motor sport.



With FIA World Championship-level endurance racing and touring car events having also been hosted in Shanghai in recent years, the stunning metropolis that lines the Huandong River is without doubt an international hub for the sport, and moreover a focal point for innovation in the mobility sector. With Chinese carmakers among the fastest growing in the world, the event will take place at the centre of a city that continues to drive the automotive sector into a new era.



FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “China plays a vital role in global motorsport, both as a host of world-class racing events and as a key partner in the continued growth and innovation of our sport. I am delighted that we will return to the country to honour this season’s World Champions.



This year’s theme celebrates the values that define collaboration across our global community, reflecting the strong partnership between the FIA, the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of China, and the Shanghai Administration of Sports, and our shared commitment to strengthening motorsport across the region.”



President of Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of China, Zhan Guojun, said: “Motor sport in China wouldn’t be where it is today without the FIA guiding us and our partners backing us all the way. Think about it: from the roar of F1 to the green speed of Formula E, from the legends at Macau to our own drivers making waves globally, we’ve seen this culture truly take off here. At CAMF, we see ourselves as the bridge. We’re here to get everyone excited about racing and to show that speed and passion speak the same language, no matter where you’re from.



“We know that working closely with the FIA is the secret sauce for taking motor sport in China and Asia to the next level. That’s why we’re so pumped to team up with the FIA and the Shanghai Sports Administration for this amazing night. It’s not just about celebrating the winners from the past year; it’s about looking forward and dreaming big for the future of racing together.” – www.fia.com

