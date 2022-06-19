The FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup will race as the headline act starting today at Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE on the all-electric Jarama Next Generation Festival.

The third round of the FIA ETCR season – Race SP – will wow the crowds at the event conceived to show the evolution of sustainable innovation with the new generation of vehicles using various technologies and propulsion systems as well as the emergence of new ways of understanding competition and motor sport.

As well as the FIA ETCR, the Jarama Next Generation Festival will showcase the all-electric single-seater ERA series, as well as driving activities with e-cars, e-scooters, e-bikes as well as e-skates; electric mini-bikes for children; mobile phone controlled “drifting” with state-of-the-art 1:43 scale electric cars; a state-of-the-art sim area and even drone piloting. Finally, The Hummingbirds band will play.

On track action starts with qualifying on Saturday morning at a track where many of the series’ drivers have never raced before.

Hear and read what the drivers had to say about Jarama here.

https://www.fia-etcr.com/ heating-up-in-jarama-track- thoughts-from-the-fia-etcr- drivers/

Event info

https://www.fia-etcr.com/ events/circuito-del-jarama/

What the teams have to say:

CUPRA EKS

https://www.fia-etcr.com/ cupra-hoping-for-another-fia- etcr-win-at-home-jarama/

Romeo Ferraris

https://www.fia-etcr.com/ confident-romeo-ferraris- heads-to-jarama-for-fia-etcr/

Hyundai Motorsport N

https://www.fia-etcr.com/ hyundai-motorsport-seeks- success-in-spain/

Saturday at Jarama will also see Quarter Finals take place in predicted scorching heat, with Sunday seeing the Semi Finals and, finally, the DHL Super Finals before the King of the Weekend in crowned.

A reminder of the format can be seen here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=FvEtoOlE4eU

Keep up to date with all the action at Jarama through the following links:

Live Streaming

https://www.fia-etcr.com/live- streaming/

Live Timing

https://www.fia-etcr.com/live- timing/

Results

https://www.its-results.com/ etcr/2022/b70515c0-5076-4aa8- 834e-b8d4c76775e5

Xavier Gavory, Series Director, FIA ETCR

Madrid is a pioneer in terms of sustainability and environmental policy so it’s a natural location for the FIA ETCR. It’s an honour to be part of the all-electric Jarama Next Generation Festival with the purpose and target to showcase the latest and next mobilities.

This is the first time this year that we have a 100% electric event. Madrid is one of the most dynamic and interesting capital cities in Europe. There is a lot of excitement to be here for this very hot month of June and to let the people know how good it is to move on your everyday life without emitting any carbon pollution.

This is the second of a back-to-back sequence of races so the heat of battle is intensifying. It’s certainly muy caliente outside and on track we expect the action to be hot too. The extreme heat will be testing for the tyres, for the technology, for the cars, for the drivers, for the organization; but we are all prepared for this challenge.

We expect this weekend to bring some extra spice on this already emblematic location for Spanish manufacturer CUPRA on their own soil. They come into their home race after a phenomenal start to their season, but we can see that Romeo Ferraris and Hyundai Motorsport are pushing them hard.

Like this: Like Loading...