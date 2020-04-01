World football governing body FIFA are ready to help its member associations hard hit by the raging Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The cash-rich FIFA have some US2.7 billion reserves, according to a Reuters report, to give financial help due to serious financial problems on account of the COVID-19 that has left also left an economic crisis.

The myriad of issues has cropped up following the suspension of leagues worldwide which has hit professionals and non-professionals alike at all levels.

FIFA spokesman was quoted as saying: “It is unforeseen that in many parts of the world a considerable number of persons involved in football, including both men and women players will be left in extremely difficult economic conditions.

He added that due to FIFA’s strong financial situation the body has a duty to help those in need.

FIFA will consult with member associations, the continental confederations and other stakeholders on the matter.