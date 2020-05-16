FIFA will decide the hosts for the Women’s World Cup 2023 at a virtual FIFA Council Meeting on 25 June 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the postponement of the FIFA Council meeting that was supposed to take place in early June 2020 in Addis Ababa.

Four bids had been received by FIFA for the hosting job of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ 2023:

Football Federation Australia and New Zealand Football

Brazilian Football Association

Colombian Football Association

Japan Football Association

“FIFA remains committed to implementing the most comprehensive, objective and transparent bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This is part of our overall commitment to women’s football that, among other things, will see FIFA invest USD 1 billion in women’s football during the current cycle,” said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be the first edition to feature 32 teams.