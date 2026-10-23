The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (Filipinas) will play a two-game series against the New Zealand Football Ferns on 29 November and 4 December 4, 2026, at Porirua Park in Wellington, as part of the team’s preparations for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) are inviting Filipinos in New Zealand to come to the games and support the team.

“We have fantastic Filipino fans in New Zealand, and we would love to see as many of them as possible at Porirua Park. When the Filipino community fills the stands, it makes a real difference to the players. We invite families, friends, schools and community groups to come out and cheer for the Filipinas,” said PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/road-to-world-cup-filipinas-to-face-nz-in-friendlies/

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