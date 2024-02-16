The 2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship season is just a few days away from starting with the roar of the engines at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

It should be an unforgettable season with massive transfers, big rule changes and high-profile rookies set to take the Championship by storm. Now, the list of FIM homologated motorcycles for 2024 has been revealed. In WorldSBK, the only change is the new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade (in standard (ST) and SP versions) has been homologated with that process completed in January. No other manufacturers have had a change to their homologations.

Elsewhere in the paddock, the Honda CBR600RR with model codes PC40 (for Asian market) and PC69 (for European Market) was homologated in January 2024, while the MV Agusta F3 800 RR M.U. and the F3 Superveloce M.U. were both homologated in December last year. The Triumph Street Triple 765 RS, under model code HJ8, received homologation in January (previously, it was model code HJ7).

Yamaha’s YZF-R7 machine has also been homologated for SSP 600/NG (Phase 1 only) in order for the FIM to support its National Federations welcoming this new machine in their national serie.

In WorldSSP300, the Kawasaki Ninja 400’s homologation extension is pending Phase 1 completion, and the Kove 321 RR-S (model code P310) is awaiting both Phase 1 and Phase 2 homologation. Yamaha’s YZF-R3 machine received homologation in October 2023, with model code YZF-R3 320 now homologated; last year, it was model code YZF-R3/ABS.

