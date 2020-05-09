World swimming body FINA have moved the FINA World Championships from mid-2021 to May 13-29, 2022.

The event will still be held in Fukuoka, Japan.

“After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we do not doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the Championships,” said FINA President Dr Julio Maglione.

“We look forward to witnessing the world’s best aquatic athletes from around the world competing in the city of Fukuoka (JPN) in 2022.

“At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned.”