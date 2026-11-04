The three finalists have been announced for the new-look Coach of the Year award that will form part of the World Athletics Awards on Sunday 29 November.

Felipe de Siqueira, Rolando ‘Lonnie’ Greene and Ken Harnden are all in the running for the honour that shines a spotlight on those who play a vital role in guiding athletes in the sport.

The finalists:

Felipe de Siqueira – Brazil

Long-time coach of Alison dos Santos, the two-time Olympic medallist who set a 45.80 world record in the 400m hurdles and won at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in 2026. De Siqueira’s nomination recognises the long-term development of Dos Santos from emerging talent to world record-holder.



Rolando ‘Lonnie’ Greene – Bahamas

Coach of Masai Russell and Devynne Charlton. In 2026, Russell set a world 100m hurdles record of 12.09 and won the Ultimate title, while Charlton equalled her 7.65 world indoor record when winning the world indoor 60m hurdles title. Greene’s nomination recognises both outstanding performances and the depth of his elite hurdles programme.



Ken Harnden – Zimbabwe

Coach of Ja’Kobe Tharp, who at only 20 years of age set a 12.75 world record in the 110m hurdles and then won the Ultimate title in 2026. Harnden’s nomination recognises Tharp’s progression within the Auburn programme from world U20 champion to senior world record-holder.



The Coach of the Year honour builds on the previous World Athletics Coaching Achievement Award.

Members of the Coaches’ Commission, which was established at the end of 2025, decided on the long list of nominees as part of the revamped voting system. Area coaches’ associations, or alternative nominated bodies in areas where a coaches’ association is not established, then voted by ranking the nominees to ensure full voting representation across all six areas to decide on the three finalists and one winner.

The winner will be announced live on stage during the World Athletics Awards.

Other awards presented on stage will include the World Athlete of the Year and Rising Star honours, the President’s Award and, for the first time, the Moment of the Year award.

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