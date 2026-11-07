World Athletics is pleased to announce the three finalists for the International Fair Play Award, celebrated as part of the World Athletics Awards 2026.

Earlier this year, the International Fair Play Committee (CIFP), in partnership with World Athletics, again invited fans across the world to nominate moments that epitomise fair play with a view to recognising one standout athlete or moment.

A jury was empanelled to review the nominations and fans can now cast their votes through the World Athletics social media channels for the shortlisted moment that they feel best exemplifies fair play. The fan vote will close on 16 November, and these votes will be combined with votes from the jury members to decide the overall winner. The winner will be announced ahead of the World Athletics Awards taking place on Sunday 29 November.

Finalists

Irine Cheptai

Kenya’s Irine Cheptai showed exceptional sportsmanship during the Sydney Marathon by sharing water with Australian Paralympic athlete Michael Roeger.

Born without his lower right arm, Roeger missed four drink stations because the tables and bottles were positioned on the right-hand side of the course. At around the 30km mark, Cheptai did not hesitate to offer him her drink to help him continue.

Roeger went on to finish in 2:18:36, breaking his own T46 marathon world record. Cheptai’s spontaneous act was a powerful example of empathy, inclusion and solidarity in sport.

Mondo Duplantis and Emmanouil Karalis

Pole vault stars Mondo Duplantis and Emmanouil Karalis were nominated for the way they combine fierce competition with genuine friendship and mutual respect.

Their relationship was particularly evident at the Zurich Diamond League meeting, where they respectively cleared an outdoor world lead of 6.25m and a Greek record of 6.20m. Despite competing at the highest level and pushing each other to new heights, they demonstrated that ambition and rivalry do not have to come at the expense of camaraderie.

Together, they offer an inspiring example of how athletes can challenge one another, celebrate each other’s achievements, and strengthen the spirit of the sport.

‘Superstar’ Boston runners

After almost three hours on their feet and with the finish line in sight, two runners sacrificed personal bests to come to the rescue of an exhausted competitor at the Boston Marathon.

Aaron Beggs was the first to stop to pull Ajay Haridasse up off the ground after he fell and could not get up. With Haridasse still struggling to stay on his feet, another runner, Robson De Oliveira, stepped in and the pair put their arms around Haridasse to help him across the line.

Beggs is a member of North Down Athletic Club in Northern Ireland, which hailed him as a “superstar” who “couldn’t pass an athlete in distress”.

“What a gentleman! What a phenomenal sportsman. Our Aaron Beggs,” the club said on social media.

The CIFP is an IOC-recognised organisation founded in 1963 by UNESCO and leading international sports governing bodies. For more than 60 years, the CIFP has served as the global guardian of sporting ethics, honouring those who prioritise integrity and the human spirit over victory at any cost.

Most recently, the UN designated 19 May as World Fair Play Day. Through its prestigious World Fair Play Awards and global educational initiatives, the CIFP ensures that the fundamental values of sport – respect, friendship, and fair play – are preserved for future generations.

CIFP’s first collaboration with World Athletics dates back to the 2003 World Athletics Championships in Paris. Thirteen awards have been handed out since then. For more information, visit www.fairplayinternational.org.

Jury members

Valerie Adams – World Athletics Athletes’ Commission Chair

Sally Pearson – Olympic and world 100m hurdles gold medallist

Paula Radcliffe – Former world marathon record-holder

Jon Ridgeon – World Athletics CEO

Sunil Sabharwal – International Fair Play Committee President

Tim Van de Velde – 2025 Fair Play Award winner

World Athletics

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