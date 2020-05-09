The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the Malaysian Football League still waiting for the green light from the government to resume the M-League it is being said many teams are grappling to pay the salaries of their players officials.

This comes in the wake of FAM’s laying down the rules and guidelines for teams for their players to take a pay cut due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is ravaging the world on all fronts.

The guidelines also made it clear with a hard ”do not abuse” warning to teams who have not paid their players and officials the salaries until March. Teams like Melaka United, Kedah, Penang and Kelantan will have to pay their arrears first before they can start deducting salaries from April.

The FAM’s pay cut structure falls into four categories. Those who earn RM4,999 and below it is a 10 percent deduction while it is 15 percent who earn between RM5,000 to RM9,999. It is a 20 percent deduction for those whose salary falls into the RM10,000 and RM14,999 bracket. Those who earn RM30,000 and above the deduction figure is 30 percent.

Kuala Lumpur FA secretary Nokman Mustaffa, however, sounded the alarm bell when he said M-League teams are virtually ”choking” financially as the M-League remains grounded.

”The coffers are dry. We are scraping the barrel to make ends meet and pay the salaries of players and officials this month. It won’t be easy on the teams, including some of the ‘big’ names are also in the same situation,” said Nokman.

“The longer the delay in resuming the M-League the financial woes will only get worse for each team.”

The M-League came to a halt on March 16 after the fourth round matches were completed – two days before the nationwide movement control order (MCO) came into force. RIZAL ABDULLAH