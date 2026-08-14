Five exciting golf talents earned Sponsor’s Invitations to the upcoming Maybank Championship 2026 through the ASEAN Qualifier which concluded today at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC).

Two days of intense tournament golf ended with a dramatic three-way tie at the top, as Thai amateurs Sarisa Pojanalai and Achiraya Sriwong, and their professional compatriot Pimnipa Panthong finished with a total score of four-under-par 140.

Pojanalai produced a stellar showing in Round 2 of the Maybank Championship 2026 ASEAN Qualifier, carding a tournament-low score of six-under-par 66 that included eight birdies. Sriwong, who also qualified for the Maybank Championship last year, continued her fine form on the West Course, shooting a four-under-par 68 in the second round. Panthong, meanwhile, closed her campaign with a three-under-par 69.

Marisa Tojai, another Thai amateur, secured the fourth qualifying spot with a two-under-par 142 total.

There were huge cheers for Malaysia’s Liyana Durisic who took the fifth and final qualifying spot with a total of one-under-par 143 — a proud moment for the home nation. This will be Liyana’s third start in the Maybank Championship. Fittingly, she was part of the Maybank Champions Academy in 2014, an intensive junior development programme that helped kick start her journey to elite golf.

The Maybank Championship ASEAN Qualifier is a cornerstone of Maybank’s commitment to strengthening regional capability, championing inclusivity and deepening ASEAN integration through sport. As Maybank advances its ROAR30 ambitions, the group continues to invest in creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation, elevating regional competitiveness in golf beyond the Maybank Championship itself.

The 2026 edition of the Maybank Championship ASEAN Qualifier drew a record field of 78 players from five nations across Southeast Asia – up from 69 in 2025, and 35 in the inaugural 2024 edition. The yearly increase in participation speaks volumes for the tournament as a showcase for the growing ambition and talent of women golfers across the region.

Established in 2024, the Qualifier is a merit-based platform open to professionals and elite amateurs aged 14 and above from eleven ASEAN nations and remains the premier pathway for Southeast Asian talents to compete alongside the LPGA’s best.

The top five finishers earn Sponsor’s Invitations to play at the Maybank Championship 2026 at KLGCC from 29th October – 1st November. Tickets are on sale now at www.maybank.com/golf

PLAYER QUOTES

Name, age, nationality, score (to par)

Sarisa Pojanalai (a), 19, Thailand, 140 (-4)

This is my second time playing in the Maybank Championship ASEAN Qualifier. The course is amazing and in very good condition. It is going to be my first time playing in the Maybank Championship tournament, and it feels like a dream come true since I started playing golf.



Achiraya Sriwong (a), 18, Thailand, 140 (-4)

Today I focused on my own game and today was better [than yesterday]. [The Maybank Championship 2026] is a big tournament, and I want to play in it. I believe can do it. Today I had 5 birdies and just 1 bogey. Everything was good.



Pimnipa Panthong, 29, Thailand, 140 (-4)

Overall, I played pretty well today, I think my putting was pretty good. I’m very excited, as it’s going to be my first time playing the Maybank Championship tournament. I’ll try to do my best.



Marisa Tojai (a), 17, Thailand, 142 (-2)

Today’s round had a bit of both good and bad, as I got off to a rough start but was glad to get birdies on a couple of the last holes. I’m looking forward to playing the Maybank Championship 2026.

Liyana Durisic, 25, Malaysia, 143 (-1)

The first nine I played beautifully, five-under and happy. But then I got a little nervous trying to keep that five-under in the bank and dropped a couple of shots. I stayed patient over the last four holes and was lucky to walk away with a par. It would be so exciting [to play in the Maybank Championship 2026].





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