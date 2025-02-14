Just five days after his US rival Yared Nuguse set a world indoor mile record in New York, Jakob Ingebrigtsen went one better at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF – not only smashing the mile mark*, but also taking down the world indoor 1500m record* along the way at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin on Thursday (13).The two-time Olympic gold medallist was paced through the first 1000m in 2:20.49, then was out alone in front for the remainder of the race. He passed through 1500m in 3:29.63, taking almost a second off the mark he set on the same track in 2022.He held on for the final half lap and, roared on by the sell-out crowd, charged through the finish line in 3:45.14, a significant improvement on the 3:46.63 clocking Nuguse recorded at the Millrose Games on Saturday.“It feels amazing,” said Ingebrigtsen after his first ever indoor mile race. “This is what happens in Lievin. I’m a very happy man. You have to be focused for the whole race. It’s tough, but it’s worth it.”

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure