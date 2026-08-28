Less than 40 minutes after Alison dos Santos made history in the men’s 400m hurdles at the Weltklasse, another world record fell at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Zurich as Masai Russell sped to a 12.09* clocking to win the women’s 100m hurdles.

The Olympic champion, who had come close to the world record twice already this year, produced a flawless run over the barriers and stopped the clock at 12.09 (0.0m/s), taking 0.03 off the previous world record.

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, the world record-holder heading into this race, was second in a season’s best of 12.23. European champion Nadine Visser was third in a season’s best of 12.34.

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