Emmanuel Wanyonyi made his 1000m debut in sensational style, running 2:11.83* to break the long-standing world record at the Meeting International d’Athlétisme Herculis EBS in Monaco on Friday (10).

With that performance at the Wanda Diamond League meeting, the Olympic and world 800m champion took 0.13 off the world record of 2:11.96 set by his Kenyan compatriot Noah Ngeny in Rieti in 1999.

Wanyonyi followed the pacemakers as the first pacemaker reached 400m on world record pace in 50.95 as planned. The second pacemaker hit 800m in 1:45.11 before Wanyonyi took over and stormed towards the finish line, chased hard by 2022 world 1500m champion Jake Wightman.

Wanyonyi reached the finish in 2:11.83, Wightman followed him in 2:12.77 to move to fifth on the world all-time list and world and Olympic medallist Djamel Sedjati was third in 2:13.94 as the top six all dipped under 2:15.

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

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