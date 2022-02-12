World Rugby today announced First National Bank (FNB) as a Global Partner of Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 (RWC7s), which will take place from 9 -11 September, 2022 at the Cape Town Stadium in South Africa.

As a Global Partner, FNB joins the top tier of an already strong line-up of commercial support for RWC Sevens, which will be the pinnacle event and climax to a busy year for the sport.

Following rugby sevens’ highly impactful second appearance at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 is now in full swing, and the Commonwealth Games will also take place in Birmingham, England ahead of the grand finale with the RWC Sevens in Cape Town.

Fans in the iconic Cape Town Stadium, which was built for the 2010 FIFA World Cup™, will be treated to a three-day feast of thrilling rugby sevens action as the best 24 men’s and 16 women’s international teams go head-to-head in a bid to become world champions.

The 2022 edition of Rugby World Cup Sevens follows a hugely successful tournament in San Francisco, USA in 2018. As regular hosts of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Cape Town is a highlight in every team’s calendar and will provide the perfect location for RWC Sevens to continue the momentum from the Olympics to engage and inspire new fans and players around the world.

FNB fulfils its purpose by being a trusted partner in society. The bank’s core values of integrity, diversity, collaboration, innovation and passion are well aligned with World Rugby’s ethos and the spirit of the game. FNB’s purpose to help its customers achieve economic success and financial security by building enduring, mutually beneficial relationships based on trust and integrity and to improve the quality of life in the communities it serves, is at the heart of what rugby is all about.

World Rugby Chief Executive, Alan Gilpin, said: “We are delighted to welcome FNB to the family supporting RWC Sevens in Cape Town as a Global Partner. Building on the success of the format at the Olympics last year, RWC Sevens 2022 will provide an excellent opportunity to showcase the very best of sevens and bring joy and excitement to the fans inside the spectacular Cape Town Stadium and those watching around the world.

“Cape Town has a great track record of hosting world class events on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, in front of a passionate and knowledgeable crowd, and we look forward to working with SA Rugby, FNB and all our valued partners as we prepare for what promises to be a highly entertaining and action-packed three days of rugby sevens.”

FNB CEO, Jacques Celliers, said: “We are honoured to be associated as the Global Partner for RWC Sevens 2022. Over the years, rugby has helped unify our country and has provided a unique platform for South Africa to showcase its sporting talent on the global stage. RWC Sevens 2022 South Africa is another opportunity for us to continue living our legacy of ‘help’, ‘hope’ and ‘togetherness’. We are very proud to be part of this monumental occasion; and look forward to hosting eager rugby fans from across the globe in South Africa.”

Ticket details will be announced shortly, while FNB and RMB Private Bank clients will be provided exclusive benefits and experiences that will be announced in due course.

For more information, visit www.rwcsevens.com

