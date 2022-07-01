Singapore Under-19 head coach Fadzuhasny Juraimi has impressed on his chargers to ‘focus on applying our playing style’ ahead of the AFF Under-19 Boys Championship 2022 which starts in two days in Jakarta.

Singapore have been placed in Group B of the meet against Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Timor Leste.

“For this competition, we want the boys to focus on applying our playing style which we have been working on in training. It has been some time since the U19s had the opportunity to play at the international level due to the pandemic and the boys and I are eager to make up for lost time,” said Fadzuhasny.

“I am glad this competition is taking place as it will be a great learning experience and exposure for the players at this stage of their careers.

“My backroom staff and I are mindful that many of our players have had lesser training and playing opportunities in the last couple of years compared to our rivals. We will remain focused and take things one game at a time, give our all in the competition and aim to do Singapore proud.”

Singapore will open their campaign against Cambodia on 3 July 2022, with all their matches to be played at the Madya Stadium.

