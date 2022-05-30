The Indonesia national team has been working on improving their passing game as they look to take on Bangladesh in a friendly on Wednesday.

“Training has been focussed on our passing game so that players can have a better feel and touch with the ball. But the overall condition of the players is quite good,” said Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong.

The team has been in training in Bandung since 27 May 2022 with the Bangladesh game to be played at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung.

After the friendly, the team will head to Kuwait for their Group A qualifiers of the 2023 Asian Cup on 8-15 June 2022.

Indonesia will be up against Kuwait (8 June 2022), Jordan (11 June 2022), and Nepal (14 June 2022).

INDONESIA NATIONAL TEAM

Asnawi Mangkualam, Ansan Greeners Evan Dimas, Arema FC Muhammad Rafli, Arema FC Rizky Dwi, Arama FC Irfan Jaya, Bali United Nadeo Argawinata, Bali United Stefano Lilipaly, Borneo FC Terens Puhiri, Borneo FC Egy Maulana, FK Senica Witan Sulaeman, FK Senica Elkan Baggott, Ipswich Town Fachruddin Aryanto, Madura United Ernando Ari, Persebaya Koko Ari, Persebaya Marselino Ferdinan, Persebaya Rizky Ridho, Persebaya Marc Klok, Persib Rachmat Irianto, Persib Ricky Kambuaya, Persib Ilham Rio, Persija Syahrian Abimanyu, Persija Muhammad Adisatryo, Persik Irfan Jauhari, Persis Moh Edo Febriansah, Rans Cilegon FC Dimas Drajad, Persikabo Syahrul Trisna, Persikabo Alfeandra Dewangga, PSIS Saddil Ramdani, Sabah FC Pratama Arhan, Tokyo Verdy

Pictures Courtesy #PSSI

