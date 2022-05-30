The Indonesia national team has been working on improving their passing game as they look to take on Bangladesh in a friendly on Wednesday.

“Training has been focussed on our passing game so that players can have a better feel and touch with the ball. But the overall condition of the players is quite good,” said Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong.

The team has been in training in Bandung since 27 May 2022 with the Bangladesh game to be played at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung.

After the friendly, the team will head to Kuwait for their Group A qualifiers of the 2023 Asian Cup on 8-15 June 2022.

Indonesia will be up against Kuwait (8 June 2022), Jordan (11 June 2022), and Nepal (14 June 2022).

 

INDONESIA NATIONAL TEAM

  1. Asnawi Mangkualam, Ansan Greeners
  2. Evan Dimas,  Arema FC
  3. Muhammad Rafli, Arema FC
  4. Rizky Dwi, Arama FC
  5. Irfan Jaya, Bali United
  6. Nadeo Argawinata, Bali United
  7. Stefano Lilipaly, Borneo FC
  8. Terens Puhiri, Borneo FC
  9. Egy Maulana, FK Senica
  10. Witan Sulaeman, FK Senica
  11. Elkan Baggott, Ipswich Town
  12. Fachruddin Aryanto, Madura United
  13. Ernando Ari, Persebaya
  14. Koko Ari, Persebaya
  15. Marselino Ferdinan, Persebaya
  16. Rizky Ridho, Persebaya
  17. Marc Klok, Persib
  18. Rachmat Irianto, Persib
  19. Ricky Kambuaya, Persib
  20. Ilham Rio, Persija
  21. Syahrian Abimanyu, Persija
  22. Muhammad Adisatryo, Persik
  23. Irfan Jauhari, Persis
  24. Moh Edo Febriansah, Rans Cilegon FC
  25. Dimas Drajad, Persikabo
  26. Syahrul Trisna, Persikabo
  27. Alfeandra Dewangga, PSIS
  28. Saddil Ramdani, Sabah FC
  29. Pratama Arhan, Tokyo Verdy

 

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #PSSI

