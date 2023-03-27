Football Australia are delighted to announce the renewal of their long-standing partnership with Qantas.

Qantas will continue as the Official Airline of Football Australia’s two senior national teams, the Subway Socceroos, CommBank Matildas, and the Australia Cup for the next three years, following a brief pandemic pause.

The announcement that Australia’s national airline will continue their commitment to the growth of Australian football is another commercial milestone in a series of major sponsorship announcements by Football Australia over the last three years.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/football-australia-renews-partnership-qantas

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

