Following the confirmation of the National Second Tier (NST) format in October, Football Australia proudly announced the launch of the Australian Championship, the official name and brand for the long-anticipated competition.

This transformative initiative marks the next era for Australian football, providing a new national platform to showcase the talent, passion, and heritage that unite communities across the country.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/football-australia-unveils-australian-championship

