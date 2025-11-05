A New Era for Sport – Not just a car, but the most advanced car in Formula E history, challenging drivers like never before, and marking another massive leap forward in EV performance.

Acceleration in Technology – GEN4 packs 50% more power than GEN3 Evo and active all-wheel drive.

New Vision for Sustainability – The world’s most efficient and sustainable race car: almost 100% motor efficiency, regenerating 40% energy, and 100% recyclable.

Manufacturers Push GEN4 to Peak Performance: GEN4 will now enter rigorous development with Porsche, Nissan, Stellantis, Jaguar, and Lola Cars, as manufacturers fine-tune and maximise its performance ahead of the 2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season debut.

Formula E and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) today revealed the all-new GEN4 race car, marking a reinvention of motorsport and the next chapter of electric racing. Capable of rapid speeds, the fastest Formula E car in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s history has been engineered for the pioneers of today and next-generation talent of tomorrow, setting a new global standard for innovation, speed, and sustainability.

Set to debut in the 2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, the GEN4 redefines racing – with 600kW of power available (equivalent to over 815hp) plus active all-wheel drive in every phase of the race. This is the most challenging Formula E car to master, designed for wheel-to-wheel battles and jaw-dropping moments for fans. Every feature on the GEN4, from active all-wheel drive and active differential, demonstrates all the technologies electric cars offer, making this machine more road-relevant for manufacturers and their future vehicle innovation than ever before.

GEN4 is motorsport’s most sustainable race car, advancing circular design at every level. Its construction uses 100% recyclable materials, setting a new benchmark for environmental responsibility. From pioneering battery systems to next-generation tyres and innovative bodywork, every component of the GEN4’s supply chain is selected for ethical sourcing, recyclability, and reduced impact. These innovations ensure GEN4 is not just built for speed and performance, but also as a trailblazer for sustainability in sport and beyond.

Key technical enhancements for the new GEN4 race car include:

Design: The GEN4 features two distinct aerodynamic configurations: high downforce, optimised for qualifying, and low downforce designed specifically for race conditions, delivering unmatched performance on track.

The GEN4 features two distinct aerodynamic configurations: high downforce, optimised for qualifying, and low downforce designed specifically for race conditions, delivering unmatched performance on track. Performance & Technology Highlights: GEN4 delivers a dramatic boost in performance and technology with 450kW peak race power, 600kW ATTACK MODE for powerful overtakes, enhanced 700kW regenerative braking, and race energy capacity up to 55kWh for bolder race strategies.

GEN4 delivers a dramatic boost in performance and technology with 450kW peak race power, 600kW ATTACK MODE for powerful overtakes, enhanced 700kW regenerative braking, and race energy capacity up to 55kWh for bolder race strategies. Sustainability Innovations: The construction of the GEN4 features 100% recyclable materials (with at least 20% recycled content), delivering unmatched performance, driving the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s leadership as the world’s most sustainable motorsport.

After breaking cover for the first time in all-new photos and videos, the GEN4 will now be put through its paces at the hands of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s registered GEN4 manufacturers – Porsche, Nissan, Stellantis, Jaguar and Lola Cars. Experts will implement their in house technologies, transferring their expertise in power train and energy management to calibrate and push the performance capabilities of the car to its limits ahead of its debut at the start of the 2026/27 season – translating their expertise in transport into the sport and reaffirming the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the most relevant motorsport for automotive manufacturers.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E:

“The GEN4 is far more than a race car. It represents over a decade of progress, innovation, and ambition in electric racing. Co-developed with the FIA, it stands as the most advanced, demanding, and sustainable machine we’ve ever built, redefining what’s possible in performance and environmental responsibility. With GEN4, Formula E strengthens its position as the world’s most forward-thinking sport and a true racing pioneer.”

Marek Nawarecki, Senior Circuit Sport Director, FIA:

“We are very proud to present the innovative GEN4 Formula E single-seater – a car that once again raises the bar in terms of the capabilities of electric technology in motorsport, and underscores just how far the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has come since 2014. Ready to race in Season 13, this bold new technical framework supplied by the FIA together with Formula E, will allow OEMs to incorporate and showcase their own road-relevant technologies more than ever before, marking the dawn of a bright new era for Formula E that we have no doubt will be its most exciting and electrifying yet.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E:

“The GEN4 is designed for the pioneers of tomorrow. The new technical capabilities, from 600kW of power to active all-wheel drive, will test our drivers like never before. It’s a car built for wheel-to-wheel battles and pure racing action. I’d like to thank our partners at the FIA for their collaboration in this incredible innovation, and we look forward to further collaboration as our manufacturers and teams hone these machines with their performance experts. Together with the FIA, we’ve created the most challenging Formula E car to master, and we can’t wait to see the incredible racing it will deliver for fans around the world.”

Vincent Gaillardot, Formula E Technical Manager, FIA:

“GEN4 is the most advanced Formula E single-seater to-date, with cutting-edge technology making it the fastest and most powerful electric racing car fans will ever have seen. With drivers able to deploy more than 815hp in Attack Mode as well as permanent all-wheel-drive, enhanced aerodynamics and greater grip levels from bigger tyres, GEN4 slots in at the sharp end of the FIA’s single-seater pyramid and will be one of the highest performance racing cars anywhere in the world.

“This has been achieved while reducing the restrictions on as many control system features as possible, for road relevancy purposes, carefully managing costs and meeting all development timelines. This has only been possible through close collaboration with our chassis, tyre, battery, front powertrain and charging partners and we thank all of them for their earnest efforts. We also thank our manufacturers for their commitment and we will continue working closely together on the development with the two forthcoming combined tests.”

