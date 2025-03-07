MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 07: Female drivers pose on the grid during day three of Formula E Pre-Season Testing at Circuito del Jarama on November 07, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images for Formula E)

To celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD), Formula E and the FIA announce second annual all-women’s test session for Season 12 pre-season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship following huge success of inaugural event

Double the amount of track time now available for up to 22 elite women drivers, with all 11 world-class teams taking part in the impactful diversity initiative

The pioneering step reiterates Formula E and the FIA’s long-term commitment to accelerating diversity and equality across motorsport and within Formula E, from the grassroots to the highest levels

All women drivers will be using current race car, the GEN3 Evo, with the same team support on offer as their male counterparts

Formula E and the FIA align to this year’s IWD theme of ‘Accelerate Action’ by taking further steps that will tangibly impact elite women drivers

To celebrate International Women’s Day on 8th March, Formula E and the FIA have announced that it will host its second annual all-women’s test session during Season 12’s pre-season testing, with double the amount of track time available to the elite women drivers participating in the event.

Following the success of the first ever all women test held at the Circuito Jarama, Madrid in 2024, and to celebrate this year’s IWD theme to ‘Accelerate Action’, the event on the 30th October 2025 will see all 11 world-class race teams involved in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship field at least one women driver for two test sessions encompassing an entire day of on track action.

For the second year in a row, Formula E will offer a dedicated platform for up to 22 talented women to push the state-of-the-art GEN3 Evo race car to the limit, which delivers 0-60 mph in just 1.82 seconds. The test will take place at the renowned Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, Spain, and is an integral part of the pre-season Official Collective tests schedule for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s Season 12.

This unique and historic initiative continues Formula E and the FIA’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion across the sport. The extended test will give women the chance to share the Collective Tests alongside the 22 male drivers who make up the championship’s current roster, allowing them to demonstrate their abilities with the latest race technology on equal terms and in the very same race cars.

Each of the 11 Formula E teams are required to field at least one woman driver, with a focus on ensuring that women have access to the same state-of-the-art equipment and technical insights as their male counterparts. As the session will feature all-women participants on track at the same time, it provides a tangible opportunity to highlight the incredible talent and determination within women’s motorsport while advancing their career paths.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“Building on the success of last year’s pioneering all-women’s test, we’re excited to make the event even bigger and more impactful by extending it to a full day of testing involving two lengthy test sessions. Our goal is to continue breaking down the barriers to entry for women in motorsport and provide them with an equal opportunity to showcase their skills, driving the same cutting-edge technology as the rest of our championship drivers.”

Pablo Martino, Head of Formula E, FIA, said:

“Developing the next generation of Formula E drivers is a cornerstone of our focus in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and as part of this strategy, we are also committed to fostering diversity and inclusion. With this expanded initiative, we keep working with Formula E towards offering a level playing field for women and men’s drivers.”

Formula E and the FIA’s ongoing commitment to attracting the best drivers in the world within motorsport is reflected not only in this expanded test but also in its broader initiatives to support women at every level of the sport. This includes the FIA Girls on Track initiative that hosts 120 young women at track the day before each of its races for immersive educational workshops and talks, helping them understand more about science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects, while getting a rare and unique insight into what it’s like working in motorsport.

The all-women’s test forms a key part of Formula E’s long-term strategy to promote diversity and equality in motorsport, with a continued focus on identifying and removing the structural barriers that limit women’s participation. By amplifying the visibility of women in the sport and providing equal access to the latest technology and resources, Formula E is making bold strides toward a more inclusive future for motorsport.

Like this: Like Loading...