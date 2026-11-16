Joint Decision Highlights Strong Long-Term Partnership and Commitment to Delivering World-Class Electric Racing Events in Saudi Arabia and China

Formula E, in coordination with host partner SELA, the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and local public stakeholders, have announced an update to the 2027 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar.

The Jeddah E-Prix double-header is now scheduled to take place on 16 and 17 April 2027, following approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

The aligned decision was reached following constructive ongoing dialogue between all primary partners, taking into account recent developments in the region and the logistical considerations involved.

This date change serves to preserve the complete integrity and scope of the Championship.

The total race count and double-header structure in Jeddah remain unchanged, underscoring the resilience of the partnership and the shared commitment of Formula E and its partners in Saudi Arabia to deliver a world-class event.

Furthermore, as a result of this calendar update, the 2027 Sanya E-Prix will also be adjusted and brought forward by two weeks to 3 April 2027.

This positions the race between Hainan’s flagship international forum and its annual trade expo. By slotting seamlessly into the updated 2027 calendar, the world-class race will complement and amplify two of the island’s other premier global events.

Ticketing Information

Current ticket holders are assured that official ticketing partners will communicate directly in due course with comprehensive instructions regarding ticket validity for the updated dates, transfer options, and refund procedures.

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