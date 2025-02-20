Formula E today announces in conjunction with Solidaridad Sobre Ruedas, the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, and the Spanish ASN, a donation of 20 electric scooters and 20 electric bicycles to residents who lost their vehicles in the recent DANA floods.

This initiative is part of efforts to aid the recovery of Valencia following unprecedented floods that destroyed more than 120,000 vehicles and caused widespread disruption across the region. By providing sustainable mobility solutions, this initiative ensures that those affected can regain access to essential services, work, and daily activities, accelerating their recovery.

Aligned with its goal of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), this donation represents a tangible step toward rebuilding Valencia in a sustainable manner. The donation is the result of the ‘Racing for Relief’ campaign established by Formula E, which included an initial donation of €50,000 by the championship, encouraging fans, teams, and partners to also contribute towards supporting those in need.

To mark the donation of the scooters, a special event was held at Circuit Ricardo Tormo this week, bringing together recipients, key stakeholders and partners. Attendees learned more about the initiative, engaged in meaningful discussions, and took part in the official handover of the scooters to recipients.

Formula E is dedicated to supporting Valencia, with a sustained presence aimed at strengthening the area’s resilience. This initiative underscores Formula E’s unwavering commitment to the communities of Valencia, which it considers its motorsport home.

Last year, in response to the severe impact of the floods, the decision was made alongside the FIA not to proceed with the Pre-Season test planned at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia following catastrophic damage to the region’s infrastructure and residential buildings, including those immediately around the circuit, to prioritise safety and allow the community to focus on recovery efforts.

As the home of Formula E’s Technical and Logistics Headquarters, Valencia holds a special place in the championship’s heart, having been ever-present on the calendar since 2017. Formula E continues to extend its thoughts and condolences to all those affected by these tragic events.

Beyond this donation, Formula E remains committed to long-term recovery efforts in partnership with key contacts at Circuit Ricardo Tormo and the wider community in Valencia.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“Spain is my home country, and so I was especially heartbroken by the devastation that hit Valencia. The stories of loss – homes, businesses and even basic means of travel – were truly upsetting. I’m incredibly proud that Formula E can support Solidaridad Sobre Ruedas’s vital work in restoring mobility to those in need. We stand with Valencia and remain committed to its recovery, resilience, and sustainable future.”

Nicolás Collado, General Manager of Circuit Ricardo Tormo, thanked the effort made by Formula E for Valencia:

“Being the logistical headquarters of Formula E and holding the official test sessions of the Championship for so many years has created bonds that link Formula E with Valencia forever. The motorsport community has shown great solidarity in recent months and Formula E is at the forefront as always, so thank you for your support.”

