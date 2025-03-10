Formula E Evo Sessions immersed eleven high-profile personalities including actors, athletes and content creators, with a combined reach of over 300 million, into the world of professional electric racing, each paired with a professional Formula E team for a hands-on racing experience.

At the event at Miami International Autodrome (Hard Rock Stadium), the world’s biggest YouTuber, MrBeast, also tested the GEN3 Evo car, experiencing its record-breaking acceleration before spinning out and crashing into a wall – emerging unscathed.

Participants were prepared through factory visits and simulator sessions with professional Formula E drivers before hitting the track, as well as being provided custom race suits and helmets for an authentic racing experience.

The entire journey, from rookie to racer, was captured for social media and will be featured in a documentary set for release in 2025, offering fans an exclusive look into Formula E racing.

Formula E’s Evo Sessions took the world’s biggest influencers, athletes, and actors from the sidelines to the driver’s seat, delivering an adrenaline-fuelled introduction to professional electric racing at the iconic Miami International Autodrome (Hard Rock Stadium).

With a combined reach of over 300 million fans, the high-profile personalities went from rookies to racers, each embedded with a professional Formula E team for the ultimate hands-on motorsport experience.

All participants completed their laps safely and experienced firsthand how challenging Formula E racing is, as well as the dedication, raw skill, mental fortitude and toughness required to compete at a world-class level. With all the action documented in real-time, fans received an unprecedented look into the skills and precision required to compete at the pinnacle of electric motorsport.

Each participant was fully kitted out with their own team gear, including a personalised racesuit and a custom helmet, in partnership with Bell Racing Helmets, featuring their chosen race number, underscoring the authentic racing experience.

The entire journey was captured through the creators’ lens, and shared across their and Formula E’s social media channels. The whole experience offered fans a rare and exclusive behind-the-scenes, access-all-areas viewpoint into the world of Formula E, not from the perspective of the grandstands, but directly behind the wheel – showcasing what it truly takes to compete at the pinnacle of electric racing, with a feature-length documentary coming later in 2025.

MRBEAST TAKES ON THE GEN3 EVO – AND HITS THE WALL

In addition to the 11 participants taking part in Evo Sessions, ‘MrBeast’ was on-site to capture content and meet members of the Formula E paddock.

The world’s biggest YouTuber, MrBeast, took the high-performance GEN3 Evo race car for a spin – quite literally. After testing the car’s mind-blowing acceleration (0-60mph in just 1.82 seconds, outpacing an F1 car by 30%), he lost control and crashed into the wall. Luckily, he emerged completely unscathed, proving just how tough both the cars and the drivers need to be in this high-stakes motorsport.

FULL DRIVER LINE-UP AND TEAM PAIRINGS

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham (UK), entrepreneur, paired with Jaguar TCS Racing, coached by Mitch Evans.

(UK), entrepreneur, paired with Jaguar TCS Racing, coached by Mitch Evans. Sergio Agüero (ARG), former Premier League, La Liga, and Argentina football star, paired with TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, coached by current reigning Formula E Drivers’ World Champion Pascal Wehrlein.

(ARG), former Premier League, La Liga, and Argentina football star, paired with TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, coached by current reigning Formula E Drivers’ World Champion Pascal Wehrlein. Emelia Hartford (USA), actress and record-breaking car builder, paired with Maserati MSG Racing, coached by Stoffel Vandoorne.

(USA), actress and record-breaking car builder, paired with Maserati MSG Racing, coached by Stoffel Vandoorne. Cleo Abram (USA), tech content creator, paired with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, coached by Sam Bird.

(USA), tech content creator, paired with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, coached by Sam Bird. YesTheory’s Ammar Kandil (CA), YouTube personality, paired with Andretti Formula E, coached by Jake Dennis.

(CA), YouTube personality, paired with Andretti Formula E, coached by Jake Dennis. Vinnie Hacker (USA), multi-hyphenate creative, paired with DS PENSKE, coached by Maximillian Guenther.

(USA), multi-hyphenate creative, paired with DS PENSKE, coached by Maximillian Guenther. Tom Felton (UK), actor, paired with Envision Racing, coached by Sebastien Buemi.

(UK), actor, paired with Envision Racing, coached by Sebastien Buemi. Supercar Blondie (AUS), automotive creator and entrepreneur, paired with Nissan Formula E Team, coached by Norman Nato.

(AUS), automotive creator and entrepreneur, paired with Nissan Formula E Team, coached by Norman Nato. JUCA (MEX), leading automotive content creator and motorsports enthusiast, paired with CUPRA KIRO, coached by Dan Ticktum.

(MEX), leading automotive content creator and motorsports enthusiast, paired with CUPRA KIRO, coached by Dan Ticktum. Driver61 (UK), pro driver and creator, paired with Lola Yamaha ABT, coached by Zane Maloney.

(UK), pro driver and creator, paired with Lola Yamaha ABT, coached by Zane Maloney. Theo Baker (UK) YouTuber, paired with Mahindra Racing, coached by Nyck de Vries.

WHAT IS EVO SESSIONS?

Evo Sessions is a groundbreaking initiative bringing the world’s most influential creators and celebrities into the high-intensity arena of Formula E. This immersive experience showcases the extreme skill, cutting-edge technology, and raw power behind electric racing. Over two days, participants trained, prepped, and took to the track in the record-smashing GEN3 Evo race car, pushing their limits while documenting every exhilarating moment for millions of fans worldwide.

With all-access content hitting social media and a full-length documentary on the way, Evo Sessions is redefining how fans experience motorsport – not from the stands, but from the driver’s seat. Buckle up, because Formula E just got even more electrifying.

Jeff Dodds Formula E CEO, said:

“Our goal was to offer fans a unique perspective on being a Formula E driver through the lens of popular culture, and Evo Sessions has done just that. As the world’s fastest-growing motorsport, Formula E aims to reach half a billion fans by 2030, so collaborating with creators allows us to be bold in attracting new audiences. This week showcased 11 high-profile personalities racing Formula E cars – 30% faster in acceleration than F1. There were nerves and spins, but also impressive performances. This effort highlights the skill needed to perform at the highest level in our championship, and proves why Formula E is the most innovative and exciting motorsport in the world.”

Entrepreneur Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, said:

“Driving the Jaguar I‑TYPE 7 here in Miami has been an amazing experience. The performance of the car is incredible, and I’m just so grateful to have been part of the Jaguar TCS Racing team for Formula E Evo Sessions. As a lifelong motorsport fan, to have the opportunity to see what it takes to compete at the top level of the sport is something I’ll never forget – and Mitch Evans has been a great coach!”

Actor Tom Felton said:

“Amazed, exhilarated, exhausted. Addicted. That’s definitely the most fun I’ve ever had on four wheels. I couldn’t believe how fast that thing can go. You couldn’t hear me in the helmet, but there was lots of screaming with pleasure. The brakes, the tyres, the steering – it’s just incredible. It’s like nothing else I’ve experienced before.”

Sergio Agüero, former Premier League, La Liga, and Argentina football player said:

“It’s a nice experience. You understand a little more about the drivers, you have to value the effort of the drivers a lot. The drivers have a huge sacrifice from a very young age.

“There are people who support them, there are people who don’t – and sometimes they themselves or the family have to spend their money to have a future. You have to value what they do and the effort that the family also makes. I learned a lot and I understood a lot about what it is to be able to reach the elite.”

Leading automotive content creator and motorsports enthusiast, JUCA said:

“Electrifying! Top experiences of my life, hands down.”

Actress and record-breaking car builder, Emelia Hartford, claimed the title of ‘Best Performance’ for her laps behind the wheel over the two days. She said:

“I am left completely speechless. The journey, the ups and downs of this entire week. Thank you, Formula E, from the bottom of my heart. This is a memory that will live with me forever. It doesn’t feel real.”

Automotive creator and entrepreneur, Supercar Blondie, was awarded ‘Most Improved’ for her performances behind the wheel across the two days. She said:

“I wanted to go a bit faster but I think it’s a good improvement. Look I spun out so I think it’s good that I pushed it to the limits where I thought, ‘okay, I shouldn’t be pushing that much so let’s dial it back a little bit’. I think sometimes you need to see where the limit is there and come back. I’m kinda glad that I spun out because it gave me that reassurance that I was pushing that much. It was fun – WOW!”

