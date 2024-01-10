Formula E returns this weekend with the first race of Season 10 in Mexico City, reigniting the rivalries and intense racing action that made last season the most competitive ever in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the title race was decided on the final weekend.

Ultimately it was Britain’s Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E) who triumphed in London in July to win his first world title. But changes in the off-season mean his two closest rivals of the last campaign – Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans – are now a formidable Jaguar TCS Racing team partnership following Cassidy’s move from Envision Racing.

With former Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries returning to the series from Formula 1 with Mahindra Racing, and eight of 11 teams making driver changes, this Saturday’s 2024 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix promises another impossible-to-predict and fiercely competitive race.

Some 40,000 spectators will pack the grandstands at the famed Foro Sol in what is Formula E’s eighth visit to the historic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with the circuit a favourite of fans and drivers alike and one of the highlights of the season.

The updated Season 10 calendar of 16 races in 10 iconic world cities features a debut race on the streets of Tokyo and a long-awaited return to China with a first race in Shanghai plus a new Italian venue in Misano. The season concludes once again in London on the weekend of Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July.

SEASON 10 STORYLINES: the GEN3

Last year saw the introduction of the GEN3 – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built – which broke record after record during its inaugural season.

Across the 11-team, 22-car grid in Season 9 there were seven different winners and 11 drivers on the podium across 16 rounds, while 19 different drivers led a race for at least one lap.

Team engineers have spent the off-season working to extract vital tenths of-a-second from their GEN3 race cars and are sure to use the experience of last year to enhance performance. The result is more than half the drivers on the grid go into the Hankook Mexico City E-Prix confident they have a shot at the world title. Watch out Jake Dennis.

JAGUAR VS PORSCHE, ENVISION VS ANDRETTI: RIGHT TO THE WIRE

In both the Teams’ and Drivers’ World Championships, the title fight went to the finale in Season 9, with eventual wins for Jake Dennis (Andretti) and Envision Racing coming in London. What makes their wins unique is that both titles were won not only by different powertrains but by customer outfits of Porsche and Jaguar, respectively.

Andretti were, and still are, powered by Porsche for GEN3. Their 99X Electric led Dennis to two wins and a string of 11 podiums in Season 9, which was enough to see him crowned champion in front of his home support as he became the first Brit to win the title.

The factory TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team finished fourth in both the Drivers’ and Teams’ standings after a strong start from Pascal Wehrlein. The German giants have title-winning machinery and will be laser-focussed on securing the top prize for themselves this season.

Similarly, Envision are customers of Jaguar. Although both Jaguar-powered teams achieved four wins apiece in Season 9, it was Envision that came out on top. Nick Cassidy ran it close in the Drivers’ race and key in the team’s title win, having raced in every season of the series.

Cassidy has made the jump to the factory Jaguar TCS Racing team for Season 10, racing alongside Mitch Evans – a friend, long-time competitor, and Kiwi compatriot. It is rightly one of the most hyped driver line-ups ever seen in Formula E, and the British team will be desperate to end the year on top. Evans and Cassidy wound up first and second quickest in Valencia, too.

SEASON 10 DRIVER LINE-UPS

It’s all-change ahead of the first race in Mexico City. Only three of 11 teams keep the same pairings from Season 9: TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team with Pascal Wehrlein and Season 6 champion António Félix da Costa; DS PENSKE with Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Éric Vergne (three Formula E titles between them); and ERT Formula E Team, formally NIO 333 Racing, with Dan Ticktum and Sergio Setté Câmara returning.

Nick Cassidy looks to have settled in well at Jaguar TCS Racing, setting the second-quickest time at the Valencia test behind new teammate Mitch Evans.

Robin Frijns, Cassidy’s replacement at Envision Racing, and a double race-winner in Formula E, wound up seventh and will line up alongside Sébastien Buemi.

One of the biggest talking points heading into Mexico City is the return of Nyck de Vries. The Season 8 champ departed the all-electric championship for a spell in Formula 1 but is now making a return to the series he called home for so long.

Since his time in Formula E, a lot has changed, including a whole new generation of car. He will have it all to do alongside Edoardo Mortara, who moves from Maserati MSG Racing to the Anglo-Indian team which struggled to adapt to GEN3 in Season 9. Mortara did steer to a promising sixth in testing, though.

Maserati will once again field Maximilian Günther with optimism abound after the team turned their form around in the second half of Season 9 at the hands of Günther who won in Jakarta and took to the podium in Rome. Indian rookie Jehan Daruvala steps into the fold as Günther’s teammate.

Norman Nato managed to set a quicker time than Season 9 champion Jake Dennis at the Valencia test in his first outing with Andretti Formula E, with Oliver Rowland also looking rapid for his return to Nissan Formula E Team, alongside Sacha Fenestraz.

Sam Bird’s time at NEOM McLaren Formula E Team is another story which will be followed closely, with the Brit ending pre-season testing 14th. He joins fellow Brit Jake Hughes, who impressed with two poles in his debut campaign.

Lucas di Grassi made an emotional return to the team with which he won the Season 3 title; the Brazilian joining up with Nico Müller at ABT CUPRA Formula E Team. Di Grassi is Formula E’s most successful driver on Mexican soil.

CHAMP JAKE DENNIS EXPECTS ‘TOUGHEST CHALLENGE YET’

Andretti’s Jake Dennis heads to Round 1 of a new campaign as the reigning champ for the first time in his Formula E career. After an incredible season of consistency, achieving 11 podiums across the 16 rounds of the calendar to set a new record, he’s now keen to get racing again after the summer break comes to a close.

Jake Dennis, Andretti Formula E, said:

“We’ve still got an incredibly strong powertrain. I don’t think there’s too much development that can happen coming into this season. There’s always tweaks here and there, but it’s more probably fine tuning.

“I would expect the likes of DS will definitely close the gap to us. It’s also still going to be difficult to beat Jaguar TCS Racing and the other Porsche team. Just trying to do what we did last year is going to be extremely difficult with that many podiums and wins. It’s never easy when the competition closes up.”

RETURN TO MEXICO CITY AND THE AUTÓDROMO HERMANOS RODRÍGUEZ

This weekend Formula E makes its eighth visit to a circuit that’s been on the calendar since Season 2, save for a trip to Puebla in Season 7. The 19-turn, 2.630km circuit is a perfect mix of long, fast straights and a technical infield section that passes right through the legendary Foro Sol stadium, housing tens of thousands of fans.

There’s a new chicane this year on the back straight, while the ATTACK MODE activation zone is now on the outside of Turn 15 at the exit of the stadium section – more of a challenge this time around.

Off the track, there is world-class entertainment with a live music from Latin superstar Sofia Reyes who headlines the Podium Stage, and is joined by Kurt, Salero Balas, and Sully, for performances in the Allianz Fan Village.

SUSTAINABILITY MATTERS

In line with Formula E’s commitment to sustainability, the 2024 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix event will be powered entirely by sustainably sourced HVO fuel as a net zero carbon event, with Formula E rigorously measuring, reducing, and offsetting all unavoidable emissions by investing in renewable energy production. Use of HVO produces a 90% carbon emission reduction compared to ordinary diesel.

NEW TELEVISION PRESENTERS LINE-UP

This season, Formula E TV coverage will be presented by a dynamic team including new lead presenter Jermaine Jenas, alongside pundits James Rossiter, David Coulthard, and Karun Chandhok. Nicki Shields returns as an on-the-ground reporter, with Tom Brooks and Ryan Myrehn providing their trademark engaging commentary.

In the USA, a Roku exclusive show, The Recharge, hosted by Georgia Henneberry, will offer fans a chance to revisit race highlights and driver strategy.

SCHEDULE: WHERE, WHEN AND HOW TO WATCH OR STREAM THE 2024 HANKOOK MEXICO CITY E-PRIX

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Season 10 gets underway on Friday 12 January with Free Practice 1 at 16:25 CST local time (22:25 GMT).

The momentum continues into race day on Saturday 13 January as Free Practice 2 kicks off at 07:25 CST (13:25 GMT). Qualifying follows at 09:40 CST (15:40 GMT). The race starts at 14:00 CST (20:00 GMT).

Additionally, live race coverage, along with in-depth trackside insights, is available through the Formula E app and Race Centre, featuring live timing, interactive track maps, session highlights, exclusive interviews, and detailed reports.

WHERE TO WATCH

MEXICO: Fans in Mexico can watch their home race on Fox Sports 3, Claro Sports and A+ and Azteca Deportes. Fox Sports Mexico, Claro Sports and TV Azteca will be at the track to bring viewers all of the latest stories from the paddock.

Claro Sports will be providing dedicated coverage of the whole race weekend across Latin America with support from DirecTV in select markets.

ASIA

AUSTRALIA: Stan Sports will present live coverage of all sessions on the Stan Sports platform. 9GO will wrap up the weekend with highlights for fans in Australia.

CHINA: Formula E’s digital partnerships continue with HUYA, BiliBili, Weibo, Kuaishou and Douyin covering all sessions live, whilst GuangDong Sports will be showing delayed coverage. Free-to-air linear race coverage will be found on CCTV5+, whilst also being simulcast on their digital platform Yangshipin.

INDONESIA: Fans can catch the race live on iNews, with dedicated coverage of the weekend across MNC platforms including SPORTSTARS and MNC Vision +

JAPAN: Viewers will be able to catch all the action from qualifying and race sessions on J-Sports 3, with BS Fuji providing dedicated highlights coverage.

NEW ZEALAND: Viewers in New Zealand will be able to catch all of the action, live on Sky Sports 5.

SE ASIA: SpoTV will be providing live coverage of all race sessions on SpoTV 2, whilst also simulcasting across their digital platform SpoTV NOW

EUROPE

FRANCE: Viewers in France will be able to catch Saturday’s race action on L’Equipe.fr and Eurosport 1 whilst Eurosport Player will be showing all sessions live. La Chaine L’Equipe will be running delayed linear coverage on Sunday.

GERMANY: A new partnership in Germany will see live coverage of Quali and Race on DF1, with both sessions also available on ServusOn.

AUSTRIA: Fans will be able to tune into race action and quali on ServusTV, a new partnership that’ll have enhance coverage and analysis – race and quali simulcast on ServusOn.

ITALY: Mediaset’s Channel 20 will air the Mexico City race live, with all sessions available live on SportMediaset.it with highlights covered on their flagship Italia Uno channel. Eurosport 2 will also cover race and highlights from the season opener.

NETHERLANDS: Netherlands will be able to see all sessions, live on Ziggo Sport Motorsport and ZiggoGO. Eurosport will also be providing live coverage across the weekend on linear and digital channels.

UK: TNT will start the season as the home of Formula E in the UK with extensive coverage across their channels. Race and quali will be shown on TNT Sports 4, with TNT Sports 1 simulcasting race action. All sessions will be available on digital via discovery+

REST OF EUROPE: Across the remainder of Europe (excl. Italy), all sessions will be live across Eurosport’s linear and digital platforms. Eurosport will provide bespoke, live coverage of the opening race on Eurosport 2, whilst all sessions will be live on Eurosport Player. ES Player will also provide a one-stop destination for all Formula E catch-up.

NORTH AMERICA

CANADA: In Canada TVA Sports and TSN 2 will show all of the race action from Mexico in French and English respectively.

USA: All live race sessions will be made available with our new partner Roku, with delayed CBS Network coverage on Sunday.

SOUTH AFRICA

Fans will be able to catch all of the live action from qualifying and the race live on SuperSport Motorsport.

Full details with further updates on where to watch, including information for all territories worldwide, can be found at: fiaformulae.com/watch

