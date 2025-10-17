SHANGHAI, CHINA – MAY 31: Maximilian Gunther of Germany driving the (7) DS Penske DS E-Tense FE25, Taylor Barnard of Great Britain driving the (5) NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 05 and Pascal Wehrlein of Germany driving the (1) TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 lead the field into turn one at the start ahead of the Shanghai E-Prix, Round 10 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Shanghai International Circuit on May 31, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Alastair Staley/LAT Images)

Following consultation by the FIA and Formula E with sporting, technical and commercial stakeholders, the WMSC approved multiple key updates for Season 12 (2025/26):

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to race in Sanya, China, for the first time since Season 5 (2018/19) confirming the final addition to the 11-event, 17-round Season 12 Formula E calendar — the largest and most expansive in Formula E history, including new races in Madrid and Miami International Autodrome located at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Qualifying sessions have been shortened, with group stages reduced to 10 minutes, and recovery between knockout rounds also shortened to create a faster, more competitive and viewer-friendly qualifying format.

ATTACK MODE rules have been updated to maintain competitive and unpredictable racing, with the option to have only one ATTACK MODE during PIT BOOST races and two ATTACK MODES for non-PIT BOOST races. Additionally, the obligation to fulfill the complete ATTACK MODE time has been removed.

Financial regulations have been updated: maternity and paternity pay will be excluded from the cost cap, reinforcing Formula E’s commitment to its Women’s Strategy and broader inclusivity.

Rookie Free Practice and Rookie Test locations have been confirmed, with Miami set to host the Rookie Free Practice and Madrid selected as the venue for the Rookie Collective Test, providing greater opportunities for the next generation of driver talent.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will return to the vibrant coastal city of Sanya for Round 12 of Season 12 in June, marking the series’ first visit to the city since Season 5 (2018/19). Sanya joins Shanghai on the Season 12 calendar, with China now hosting two events in a single season – a clear reflection of the country’s strategic importance to Formula E and its longstanding place in the series’ history. It’s also a testament to China’s strong interest in Formula E, underlining the nation’s role as a key market and enthusiastic supporter of all-electric racing made possible through the support of the Government of Sanya, as well as trusted partners Sanya Lian Xin.

Located on China’s Hainan Island, Sanya offers a unique blend of tropical scenery and a challenging street circuit layout, expected to deliver a unique racing experience for drivers and teams. As a city celebrated for its world-class tourism and positioned within the only free trade port with Chinese characteristics – the Hainan Free Trade Port – Sanya leverages Formula E as a global stage to showcase both its appeal to international visitors and its growing role as a hub for international business.

China has played a pivotal role in the history of Formula E, having hosted the very first race of the championship at the Beijing E-Prix in 2014. Since then, the series has raced in four different Chinese cities, including Hong Kong and now both Shanghai and Sanya. Across these eleven races, there have been ten different winners, showcasing the unpredictable and competitive nature of the championship.

The addition of Sanya, marks a record-breaking 12th season for ABB Formula E with 17 races across 11 global cities, the series’ biggest-ever calendar to date.

FORMULA E EXCLUDES MATERNITY AND PARENTAL PAY FROM COST CAP

Formula E and the FIA today announced an update to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s financial regulations, further reinforcing its commitment to its Women’s Strategy and broader inclusivity initiatives.

Under the revised regulations, maternity and paternity pay will now be excluded from the cost cap. This milestone underscores the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s role as a pioneer and leader in equity and inclusivity across global motorsport. This ensures that teams can fully support staff through key life events without compromising competitive or financial performance.

This update to the financial regulations reinforces Formula E’s and the FIA’s ongoing commitment to creating a more equitable, diverse and inclusive environment. Programmes such as the FIA Girls on Track initiative, which hosts 120 young women at each race weekend for immersive STEM workshops and insights into careers in motorsport, highlight the championship’s ongoing pledge to nurture the next generation of female talent.

Additionally, Formula E’s all-women collective test – taking place in Valencia on 31 October – continues to be a cornerstone of Formula E’s and the FIA’s long-term strategy to promote diversity and equality in motorsport, with a continued focus on identifying and removing the structural barriers that limit women’s participation in top-tier motorsport.

REVISED SPORTING REGULATIONS

Validated today, a new qualifying timing format has been introduced to create a faster, more competitive, and viewer-friendly session.

Qualifying Group stages will now be reduced to 10 minutes, with the previous obligation to set a time within the first six minutes removed. Duels timings have been revised, ensuring the overall qualifying session aligns more closely to one-hour. These changes aim to improve the flow of the qualifying session for both teams and fans, while maintaining the core Groups and Duels format.

ATTACK MODE regulations have also been updated to further enhance competitive and unpredictable racing. In PIT BOOST races, with the option now for drivers to have access to just one ATTACK MODE activation, while in non-PIT BOOST races, two activations will remain available. It continues to remain mandatory that drivers activate the ATTACK MODE the defined number of times however, the penalty previously applied for not fulfilling the complete ATTACK MODE time has been removed. These updates are designed to keep the racing dynamic and unpredictable.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“Season 12 marks another important evolution for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – from the return to Sanya strengthening our presence in China, to sporting and financial regulation updates that enhance competition and reinforce our commitment to inclusion and equality. The introduction of maternity and parental pay exclusions from the cost cap is a milestone for Formula E, ensuring that teams can fully support their people through key life moments without compromise. At the same time, updates to our sporting format and the continued expansion of our calendar reflect Formula E’s mission to deliver the most exciting, progressive racing season yet.”

Pablo Martino, Head of Formula E at the FIA said:

“We are pleased to validate the full 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar. This unprecedented 17-race schedule blends the very best of long-standing Formula E venues and new additions in dynamic global cities, including a second event in China, which is such a relevant market for the series’ manufacturers and the country where it all began back in 2014.

“In close collaboration with the championship, we also implement minor yet significant modifications to the sporting and financial regulations, targeted at making Formula E even more exciting and inclusive. With the official pre-season test – including a full day dedicated to women drivers – racing rapidly into view to kickstart Season 12, there is a great deal to look forward to over the upcoming ten months.”

2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Calendar

Event Round(s) Location Date(s) 1 1 Brazil, São Paulo 6 December 2025 2 2 Mexico, Mexico City 10 January 2026 3 3 USA, Miami International Autodrome 31 January 2026 4 4 & 5 Saudi Arabia, Jeddah 13 & 14 February 2026 5 6 Spain, Madrid (Jarama) 21 March 2026 6 7 & 8 Germany, Berlin 2 & 3 May 2026 7 9 & 10 Monaco, Monte Carlo 16 & 17 May 2026 8 11 China, Sanya 20 June 2026 9 12 & 13 China, Shanghai 4 & 5 July 2026 10 14 & 15 Japan, Tokyo 25 & 26 July 2026 11 16 & 17 UK, London 15 & 16 August 2026

