Under discussion were topics including the format for Sprint weekends for the 2024 season and beyond, following options presented by the Sporting Advisory Committee.

The following is an overview of the key discussion points and decisions.

2024 Sprint Format

Following previous support by the F1 Commission for an update to the Sprint weekend there was agreement for a re-ordering of the sessions during the Sprint weekend with Free Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying taking place on Friday, the Sprint and Grand Prix Qualifying on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday.

The regulatory refinements for these changes will be presented to the World Motorsport Council (WMSC) on February 28.

Updates to the Technical and Sporting Regulations

A proposal to increase the Power Unit allocation to four per driver for the 2024 and 2025 seasons was agreed.

DRS Activation for the Race will be anticipated to one lap as opposed to two laps after the start of the Race, or the re-start following a Safety Car.

The group discussed several topics relating to the 2026 Regulations in particular financial and sustainability matters.

Other minor updates to the 2024 Technical, Sporting and Financial Regulations were approved by the Commission.

Note that all regulatory changes are subject to approval by the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).

