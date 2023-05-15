Vietnam made it their fourth Women’s Football crown at the SEA Games when they edged Myanmar 2-0 in the final that was played at the National Olympic Stadium.

Heading into the game as the overwhelming favourites after triumphs in 2017 (in Malaysia), 2019 (in the Philippines) and then 2021 (in Vietnam), the defending champions were on target in each half for the well-deserved victory.

The mercurial Huynh Nhu started the ball rolling with the lead after just twelve minutes after picking up the long ball from midfield as Nguyen Thị Thanh Nha then lobbed the second goal in the 79th minute after breaking through from the right.

In the meantime, Thailand came in third for the bronze medal after overwhelming host Cambodia 6-0 in the classification match.

Saowalak Peng-ngam (16th and 33rd minute) and Pattaranan Aupachai (54th and 88th) were on the double alongside goals from Jiraporn Mongkoldee (25th) and Panittha Jeeratanapavibul (52nd).

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF #FFC #MFF

#2023SEAG

Like this: Like Loading...