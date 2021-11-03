Four teams from ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) have confirmed their places in the 2022 AFC Asian Cup.

The four – Australia (Group G winner), Malaysia (Group J winner), Vietnam (Group I winner), and Thailand (one of four best-ranked runners-up) – will be at the 2022 AFC Asian Cup to be held in Uzbekistan on 1-19 June 2022.

Vietnam became the latest team to confirm their spot this evening when they beat Myanmar 1-0 in the decisive game of Group I at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Kyrgyzstan.

A 59th-minute header from substitute Ho Thanh Minh was enough to settle the group in Vietnam’s favour.

Saudi Arabia’s 3-0 victory in a simultaneous match in Group D meant Myanmar narrowly missed out on reaching Uzbekistan 2022 as one of the four best second-placed teams.

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #AFC

