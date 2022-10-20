Here’s how Pecco can claim the MotoGP™ crown this weekend, with Ogura also having a chance to wrap up the Moto2™ title before Valencia

It’s #MatchPointPecco this weekend at the PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia and just like us, we hear you asking ‘how can Francesco Bagnaia win the title this weekend?’ The Ducati Lenovo Team star sits 14 points clear of Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) with two races to go, so here’s what needs to happen at the Sepang International Circuit if the Italian wants to go to the season finale as 2022 MotoGP™ World Champion.