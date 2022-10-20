Here’s how Pecco can claim the MotoGP™ crown this weekend, with Ogura also having a chance to wrap up the Moto2™ title before Valencia
It’s #MatchPointPecco this weekend at the PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia and just like us, we hear you asking ‘how can Francesco Bagnaia win the title this weekend?’ The Ducati Lenovo Team star sits 14 points clear of Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) with two races to go, so here’s what needs to happen at the Sepang International Circuit if the Italian wants to go to the season finale as 2022 MotoGP™ World Champion.
Bagnaia, World Champion in Malaysia if…
– He wins and Quartararo doesn’t finish on the podium
– He finishes P2, Quartararo doesn’t finish better than P7 and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) doesn’t win
– He finishes P3, Quartararo doesn’t finish better than P11 and Espargaro doesn’t finish on the podium
– He finishes P4, Quartararo doesn’t finish better than P14 and Espargaro doesn’t finish on the podium
– He finishes P5, Quartararo fails to score any points and Espargaro doesn’t finish on the podium
In the Moto2™ class, Idemitsu Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura can also become World Champion this weekend. The maths are much simpler for the Japanese star, as just 3.5 points separate Ogura and Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo).
Ogura, World Champion in Malaysia if…
– He wins and Fernandez doesn’t finish better than P13