As part of the team’s preparation for the AFF Women’s Championship next month, the Vietnam women’s national team will take on their French counterparts in a friendly.

After successfully defending their SEA Games crown the previous week, the team has been on a break and where will start training today in Hanoi.

Under head coach Mai Duc Chung, a total of 28 players will gather at the VFF Training Centre and where they will be in training until 26 June 2022.

They will then head to France from 27 June 2022 until 2 July 2022 where they have been penned to play a match against the French women’s national team, at the invitation of the France Football Federation (FFF).

After which, the team will then head directly to the Philippines where they will compete in the AFF Women’s Championship from 4-17 July 2022.

#AFF

#VFF

#AFFWomens

Like this: Like Loading...