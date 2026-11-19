When Peter Thompson launched his automotive business in 1980, the headquarters was a converted stable block on his family farm in Castlebridge, County Wexford, Ireland. Funded by a modest loan of £1,000 from his mother, the farm’s cattle shed was transformed into an assembly shop.

From those unpretentious beginnings came the Thompson Motor Company, the TMC Costin sports car and the foundations of MERITUS.GP. It was an unlikely start for an organisation that would go on to spend four decades in international motorsport, developing racing talent and building championships across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The early years were spent learning the commercial realities of building a specialist sports car from the ground up. The TMC project was sold and became the foundation of the Panoz and Elan Motorsport Technology businesses while the Thompson brothers transitioned from automotive manufacturing into race engineering and European competition, expanding operations to Asia during the 1990s.

Over the years, Thompson’s MERITUS.GP racing brand has secured 38 championship titles in a range of international categories, including Formula BMW, Formula Renault V6, Lamborghini Super Trofeo and GP2 Asia, with a support-race victory at the 2010 Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Fifteen graduates have progressed to Formula 1 or Formula 1-level participation. The wider TMC, Panoz and Elan heritage also includes three Indianapolis 500 victories and three overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Thompson also co-founded the Karting Mall in Hong Kong, developing the world’s largest indoor electric karting facility at the former Kai Tak Airport site commencing in 2000.

Among the best-known drivers to have come through the MERITUS.GP programme is Narain Karthikeyan, who won the Formula Asia championship before becoming India’s first Formula 1 driver.

His relationship with the automotive industry continued beyond racing, with his experience contributing to vehicle development work with Tata Motors, particularly in areas such as suspension, handling and vehicle dynamics.

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