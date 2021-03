The Futsal Thai League 2021 will start on 19 June this year and is expected to end on 29 January 2022.

The FAT will also be organising the lower Division 1 of Futsal Thai with six zones taking part.

It was also announced that the first international tournament – the SAT Futsal International Championship – will be held on 22 27 May 2021.

The Futsal Women Thai League 2021 will be held from 28 July to 29 September 2021.

The Beach Soccer League will also be held from 16 June to 1 September 2021.

