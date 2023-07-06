The Australian Futsal national team wrapped up their PacificAus Sport International Futsal Series with a 5-3 win over the Solomon Islands at The Centre in Dural.

The result marked a second win on the bounce for the Futsalroos, following Monday’s 3-2 victory and a 1-1 stalemate played out between the two nations on Saturday.

In an action-packed first half, Australia burst out of the blocks to a three-goal lead.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/watch-futsalroos-enjoy-exciting-victory-over-solomon-islands

