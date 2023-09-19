Futsalroos head coach Miles Downie has named a 14-player squad that will represent Australia at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2024 Qualifiers in October.

The squad featuring some of Australia’s best male Futsal talent will travel to Chinese Taipei for two matches from 7 – 11 October to determine which countries advance to the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2024 to be hosted by Thailand.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/futsalroos-squad-named-afc-futsal-asian-cuptm-2024-qualifiers?s=03

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...