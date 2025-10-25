The Futsalroos will travel to Jakarta to take on Indonesia in an A international fixture at Indonesia Arena on 1 November 2025.

The match will mark Indonesia’s first-ever international appearance at the newly opened venue in a historic occasion for the hosts and an ideal opportunity for Australia to continue building towards the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

Following a successful qualification campaign in Kuwait, where the Futsalroos topped their group with emphatic wins over Mongolia (8–1) and India (10–1), and a hard-fought draw with Kuwait (2–2), this fixture represents another important step in the team’s preparation for next year’s tournament.

